East Mills Wolverines NEW

(KMAland) -- East Mills and Audubon won duals, Griswold’s Linsey Keiser and Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier won medals and Lamoni’s Emma Shields was in the top 10 at the Moravia Invitational in KMAland girls golf on Friday.

Clarke at Creston

No results reported.

East Mills 228 Griswold NTS 

Medalist: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (46)

Runner-up: Mallory Lang, East Mills (49)

Other East Mills: Emersyn Burdic 58, Loycee Palmer 60, Allison VanArsdel 61

Other Griswold: Joanna Reynolds

Riverside at AHSTW 

No results reported.

Audubon 214 Missouri Valley 248 

Medalist: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (46)

Runner-up: Kacie Anthofer, Audubon (48)

Other Audubon: Alexandra Asmus 59, Mari Gleason 61

Missouri Valley: Henley Arbaugh 52, Ava Hilts 56, Addy Vogel 65, Sam Prokupek 75

Moravia Invitational — 7. Moravia 498, 9. East Union 521, Lamoni NTS

Lamoni’s Emma Shields was the top area finisher with a ninth-place standing. Shields shot a 107 to grab a medal. Moravia’s Reagan Dowdy tied for 10th with a 108. Check out all area scores below:

Moravia scores — Reagan Dowdy 108, Clara Ballenger 112, Makayla Snow 130, Calista Cremeens 148

East Union scores — Gwen Nixon 126, Sara Collins 126, Lizzie Hadley 132, Averie Eckels 137, Abbie Wuebker 155

Lamoni scores — Emma Shields 107, Elizabeth Ferber 154

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.