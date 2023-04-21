(KMAland) -- East Mills and Audubon won duals, Griswold’s Linsey Keiser and Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier won medals and Lamoni’s Emma Shields was in the top 10 at the Moravia Invitational in KMAland girls golf on Friday.
Clarke at Creston
No results reported.
East Mills 228 Griswold NTS
Medalist: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (46)
Runner-up: Mallory Lang, East Mills (49)
Other East Mills: Emersyn Burdic 58, Loycee Palmer 60, Allison VanArsdel 61
Other Griswold: Joanna Reynolds
Riverside at AHSTW
No results reported.
Audubon 214 Missouri Valley 248
Medalist: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (46)
Runner-up: Kacie Anthofer, Audubon (48)
Other Audubon: Alexandra Asmus 59, Mari Gleason 61
Missouri Valley: Henley Arbaugh 52, Ava Hilts 56, Addy Vogel 65, Sam Prokupek 75
Moravia Invitational — 7. Moravia 498, 9. East Union 521, Lamoni NTS
Lamoni’s Emma Shields was the top area finisher with a ninth-place standing. Shields shot a 107 to grab a medal. Moravia’s Reagan Dowdy tied for 10th with a 108. Check out all area scores below:
Moravia scores — Reagan Dowdy 108, Clara Ballenger 112, Makayla Snow 130, Calista Cremeens 148
East Union scores — Gwen Nixon 126, Sara Collins 126, Lizzie Hadley 132, Averie Eckels 137, Abbie Wuebker 155
Lamoni scores — Emma Shields 107, Elizabeth Ferber 154