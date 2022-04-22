HeelanCrusaders.jpg

(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan won the LeMars Invitational and Treynor continued their winning ways while IKM-Manning and Wayne were also winners in Friday’s KMAland girls golf docket.

IKM-Manning 227 AHSTW NTS

Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (43)

Runner-up: Maeve Nielsen, IKM-Manning (55)

Other IKM-Manning scores: Bailey Gerner 63, Megan Williams 66, Eryn Ramsey 68, Brook Booth 69

Treynor 209 Riverside NTS

Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (44)

Runner-up: Addison Brink, Riverside (46)

Other Treynor scores: Brooklynn Currin 48, Keely Smith 58, Andi Pittmann 59, Grace Alff 71, Grace Abbot 80

Other Riverside scores: McKenna Sick 62, Kia Meek 75

Wayne 255 Southeast Warren NTS Mormon Trail NTS

Medalist: Tara McCaslan, Wayne (61)

Runner-up: Karlee Knust, Wayne (62)

Other Wayne scores: Claire Carpenter 65, Skylar O’Brien 67, Peyton Rhoades 71, Riley Langloss 76

SEW scores: Kate Logue 62, Delanie Erwin 76, Ashlyn McIntyre 81

Mormon Trail scores: Cali Arnold 67, Skylar Coffey 67

LeMars Invitational (G)

Bishop Heelan won the event with a 211 while Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with a 214. LeMars finished three strokes behind with a 217, Sioux City East and Sioux City North each carded 228s.

LeMars’ Dani Hurt posted the lowest score with a 47, Anna Fenton took second with a 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Cora Eckhoff and Madison Hilts each posted 50s.

Check out the full results below.  

Other Area Scores

MISSING: Lewis Central at Harlan 

MISSING: Creston at Clarke 

MISSING: East Union at Southwest Valley 

MISSING: Moravia Invitational 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.