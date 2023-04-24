(KMAland) -- Harlan, Clarinda and Lewis Central recorded Hawkeye Ten wins while Tri-Center, Treynor, Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning notched victories in the Western Iowa Conference.
Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.
Harlan 209 Shenandoah 219 Red Oak 220
Medalist: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (49)
Runner-up: Hannah Stearns, Shenandoah (51)
Red Oak Scores: Emily Sebeniecher 54, Addey Lydon 57, Ellison Johnson 60, Nellie Blaine 60, Steph Medina 61
Clarinda 225 Creston NTS
Medalist: Mikaela Downing, Creston (49)
Runner-up: Tatum Rasmussen, Clarinda (50)
Other Clarinda Scores: Taylor Rasmussen 50, Gianna Rock 53, Jorja Brown 60, Kamryn McCoy 62, Paige McCoy 62, Ally Johnson 64
Other Creston Scores: Averi Culbertson 63
Lewis Central 215 Glenwood 259
No Results Reported
Turk Bowman Invitational (At Ames)
Atlantic shot 437 as a team to finish 10th out of 15 teams.
Belle Berg was their top scorer. She carded a 105 to take 28th.
Atlantic Scores: Belle Berg 105, Lexi Noelck 107, Abby Muller 112, Makenna Schroeder 113, Abby Smith 115, McKenna Sonntag 117.
Find the full results below.
Spencer Invitational
Sioux City East was third with a 425 while Denison-Schleswig carded a 457 to take seventh.
Isabella Boyle led Sioux City East with a 91 to take third while Aubrey Koch fired a 101 to take eighth.
Denison-Schleswig’s top golfer was Emily Bahnsen. She shot a 11 to take 22nd.
Sioux City East Scores: Isabella Boyle 91, Aubrey Koch 101, Kaedy Junck 116, Hollie Petersen 117, Kiera McNear 125, Tori Drent 135
Denison-Schleswig Scores: Emily Bahnsen 111, Ava Pauley 113, Tanna Petersen 115, Maggie Hennings 118, Isabel Jepsen 125, Quinlan Bygness 128
View the full results here.
Panorama Invitational
Kuemper Catholic finished second out of five teams with 217 points. Addy Beiter finished third with a 45.
Other Kuemper Catholic Scores: Addy Beiter 45, Elsa Tiefenthaler 51, Grace Tigges 52, Ella Pick 69, Kendra Stork 69
Hamburg Lenox
Medalist: Hailee Barrett, Hamburg (55)
Other Hamburg Scores: Emma Barrett 64
Tri-Center 238 Missouri Valley 239
Medalist: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (48)
Runner-up: Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley (50)
Tri-Center Scores: Lilly Thomas 56, Natalie Ausdemore 57, Kendra Calhoun 62, Candance Carlson 63, Kim Carlson 68, Lindsay Wham 73
Other MV Scores: Sam Prokupek 70, Addy Vogel 71
Treynor 201 Riverside 228
Medalist: Brooklyn Currin, Treynor (40)
Runner-up: Addi Brink, Riverside (46)
Other Treynor Scores: Sophi Pedersen 51, Harlie Sauser 54, Grace Alff 56, Molly Coffman 59, Brooke Atteberry 62
Other Riverside Scores: Jadyn Beckman 58, Autumn Bennett 60, Kia Meek 64, Akia Turney 66, Molly Jacobs 85
Logan-Magnolia 215 Audubon NTS
Medalist: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (48)
Runner-up: Steph Schmit, Logan-Magnolia (51)
Other Logan-Magnolia Scores: Cara Ohl 52, Mackenna Bucksbee 55, Macanna Guritz 57, Jazmyn Guritz 57, Brooke Johnsen 64
Other Audubon Scores: Mari Gleason 58
IKM-Manning 202 Underwood 207
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)
Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (45)
Other IKM-Manning Scores: Ella Richards 53, Maeve Nielsen 53, Eryn Ramsey 55, Megan Williams 57, Brooke Booth 59
Other Underwood Scores: Kailynn Brecher 50, Lydia Bracker 56, Julia Thomas 56, Miranda Lorenzen 60, Amelia Lorenzen 61
Wayne 241 Southeast Warren 284 Lamoni NTS Melcher-Dallas NTS
Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (52)
Runner-up: Claire Carpenter, Wayne (53)
Other Wayne Scores: Tara McCaslen 59, Karlee Knust 64, Peyton Rhoades 65, Riley Langloss 72, Emily Black 78
Southeast Warren Scores: Kate Logue 64, Teagan Wadle 65, Jessica Lillig 73, Peyton Stillabower 82, Lilly Rowe 85
Other Lamoni Scores: Elizabeth Ferber 66, Admira Katzman 79
Melcher-Dallas Scores: Kaysen Reed 61
Boyer Valley 223 Glidden-Ralston 231 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS, CAM NTS
Medalist: Reese Snyder, CAM (45)
Runner-up: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (50) & Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (45)
Boyer Valley Scores: Kylie Kepford 52, Hayley Follmann 55, Reese Miller 58, Mataya Bromert 58, Zoey Soma 62, Sarah Roberts 76
Other Glidden-Ralston Scores: Amelia Garrett 61, Ashtyn Klocke 70, Summer Toms 78
CRB Scores: Gracyn Robbins 73, Summer South 83
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 198 Bishop Heelan Catholic 220 Abraham Lincoln 246
Medalist: Maddie Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (48)
Runner-up: Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (50)
Other SBL Scores: Morgan Pack 50, Ashlyn Prosser, 52, Kelsi Skatges 55, Kathrine Johnson 56
Bishop Heelan Scores: Sidney Koob 51, Alyssa Schorg 55, Karley Koob 56, Delaney Saulsbury 58, Naomi Kieffer 60, Grace King 61
AL Scores: Samanta Richard 50, Suri Quigley 61, Kylie Gardner 68, Claire Schoening 78
LeMars 201 Sioux City West 210 Sioux City North 222 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Medalist: Brianna Delagarza, Sioux City West (43)
Runner-up: Jada Plueger, LeMars (48) & Taylor Mackey, LeMars (48)
Other LeMars Scores: Mya Skov 51, Raegan Davis 54, Metta Skov 57, Mary Sullivan 58
Sioux City North Scores: Bailey Steward 55, Laila Petite 55, Kendall Puetz 56, Kylie Hamer 56, Mackenzie Larson 60, Mella Padilla 66
TJ Scores: Chloe Wieland 62, Megan Calloway 77
Chariton Invitational
Moravia fired a 465 to finish seventh. Clara Ballanger scored a 107 to pace their efforts.
Moravia Scores: Makayla Snow 110, Reagan Dowdy 113, Calista Cremeens 135.
Find the full results below.