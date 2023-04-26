(KMAland) -- Bishop Heelan Catholic and Kuemper Catholic had top-three performances at the CYO Invitational on Wednesday in KMAland girls golf.
CYO Invitational — 2. Bishop Heelan Catholic 419, 3. Kuemper Catholic 422
Bishop Heelan Catholic finished as the runner-up at the CYO Invitational in Fort Dodge. The Crusaders shot a 419 while Kuemper Catholic was third with a 422.
Kuemper Catholic’s Addy Beiter shot a 90 to finish third while Heelan’s Alyssa Schorg had a 97 in fourth. Elsa Tiefenthaler rounded out the top five with a 99.
Kuemper Catholic scores: Addy Beiter 90, Elsa Tiefenthaler 99, Ella Pick 113, Grace Tigges 120