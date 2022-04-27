HeelanCrusaders.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls golf team finished in third at the CYO Tournament on Wednesday.

Heelan shot a 417 to finish behind Bishop Garrigan (371) and Remsen, St. Mary’s (397). Anna Fenton led the way for the Crusaders, carding a 95 to finish in a tie for fourth.

Madi Cramer finished tied for 11th with a 103, and Sidney Koob posted a 108 to tie for 15th. Other area finishers:

17. Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (111)

20. Ryelle Stanek,  Bishop Heelan Catholic (112)

20. Grace Tigges, Kuemper Catholic (112)

23. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic (121)

