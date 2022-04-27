(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls golf team finished in third at the CYO Tournament on Wednesday.
Heelan shot a 417 to finish behind Bishop Garrigan (371) and Remsen, St. Mary’s (397). Anna Fenton led the way for the Crusaders, carding a 95 to finish in a tie for fourth.
Madi Cramer finished tied for 11th with a 103, and Sidney Koob posted a 108 to tie for 15th. Other area finishers:
17. Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (111)
20. Ryelle Stanek, Bishop Heelan Catholic (112)
20. Grace Tigges, Kuemper Catholic (112)
23. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan Catholic (121)