(KMAland) -- Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin claimed the Jeanne Spieler Kuemper Invitational on Saturday while Atlantic and Harlan also had top-five finishes.
Kuemper Jeanne Spieler Invitational — 2. Atlantic 386, 5. Harlan 403, 7. Denison-Schleswig 414, 8. Kuemper Catholic 425, 9. Treynor 437, Missouri Valley NTS
Atlantic and Harlan both claimed top-five finishes at the Kuemper Jeanne Spieler Invitational.
Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin won the championship with an 84 while Addy Beiter of Kuemper Catholic claimed second with an 86. Belle Berg of Atlantic was third with an 88. Others in the top 10 from the area included Harlan’s Timber Svendsen (6th), Treynor’s Sophi Pedersen (7th) and Harlan’s Macy Mueller (8th).
View all area scores below.
Atlantic: Belle Berg 88, Lexi Noelck & Abby Muller 98, McKenna Sonntag 102, Abby Smith 103, McKenna Schroeder 108
Harlan: Timber Svendsen 90, Macy Mueller 93, Tell Schwery 104, Ella Freund 116, Caitlyn Ryan 155
Denison-Schleswig: Ava Pauley 99, Tanna Petersen 103, Emily Bahnsen 104, Maggie Hennings 108, Isabel Jensen 125, Quinlan Bygness 127
Kuemper Catholic: Addy Beiter 86, Grace Tigges 103, Ella Pick 112, Kendra Stork 124
Treynor: Brooklynn Currin 84, Sophi Pedersen 92, Lea Altic 125, Molly Coffman 136, Harlie Sauser 141
Missouri Valley: Henley Arbaugh 99, Ava Hilts 114