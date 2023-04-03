(KMAland) -- Sidney edged Shenandoah, Clarinda and Lewis Central got wins in the Hawkeye Ten and Treynor and Logan-Magnolia recorded Western Iowa Conference wins in KMAland girls golf Monday.
Sidney 204 Shenandoah 234
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (45)
Runner-up: Ellie Ward, Sidney (47)
Other Sidney Scores: Marley Shull 54, Eve Brumbaugh 58, Sycily Baker-Hall 64, Eliah Pummel 77
Shenandoah Scores: Molli Finn 56, Rachel Jones 57, Hannah Stearns 60, Ashlee Dinges 61, Amelia Mattes 62, Taylor Henderson 65
Clarinda 214 Glenwood 241
Medalist: Faith Weber, Glenwood (51)
Runner-up: Gianna Rock, Clarinda (51)
Other Clarinda Scores: Taylor Rasmussen 53, Jorja Brown 54, Tatum Watkins 56, Kamryn McCoy 58, Ally Johnson 68
Other Glenwood Scores: Avery Joyce 57, Katy Plambeck 65, Emily Walters, 68, Ryley Nebel 73
Denison-Schleswig 214 Lewis Central 219
Medalist: Tanna Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (50)
Runner-up: Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (53)
Other Denison-Schleswig Scores: Ava Pauley 54, Emily Bahnsen 55, Maggie Hennings 55, Quinlan Bygness 65, Gracie Outhouse 69
Other Lewis Central Scores: Izzy Livingston 53, Kate Reed 53, Boroke Larsen 60, Marley Stacey 64, Madison Tingley 69
Nodaway Valley 234 Essex NTS Griswold NTS
Medalist: Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley (49)
Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Glenwood (51)
Other Nodaway Valley Scores: Mallory Russel 57, Lindsey Davis 61, Delaney Blomme 67, Bella Hogan 68, Brailyann Coffman 74
Essex Scores: Leah Sandin 55, Riley Burke 62, Jenna Stephens 66
Logan-Magnolia 221 Tri-Center 243
Medalist: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center 52
Runner-up: Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center 53
Other Tri-Center Scores: Kendra Calhoun 66, Emile Sorensen 72, Kim Carlson 74, Paige Wundermann 76
Logan-Magnolia Scores: Mackenna Bucksbee 55, Macanna Guritz 55, Cara Ohl 55, Brooke Johnsen 56, Jazmyn Guritz 56, Kaitling Wingert
Treynor 227 Underwood 249
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (47)
Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (51)
Other Treynor Scores: Sophi Pedersen 55, Lea Altic 58, Grace Alff 67, Gabrielle Pote 68, Harlie Sauser 71
Other Underwood Scores: Lydia Bracker 59, Amelia Lorenzen 68, Kailynn Brecher 71, Julia Thomas 89, Kayla Bristol 91
Boyer Valley 242 Glidden-Ralston 270 CAM 324 Woodbine 340 Exira-EHK 346 Coon Rapids-Bayard 382
Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston 49
Runner-up: Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK 49
Other Glidden-Ralston Scores: Liz Lloyd 60, Ashtyn Klocke 77, Summer Toms 84
Other Boyer Valley Scores: Kylie Kipford 55, Reese Miller 55, Zoey Soma 62, Hayley Follmann 70, Mataya Bromert 70
CAM Scores: Reese Snyder 56, Abby Tibken 70
Woodbine Scores: Jersey Gray 66, Valery Coakley 76
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 185 Bishop Heelan Catholic 211 Sioux City East 219 Sioux City North 224
Medalist: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (41)
Runner-up: Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44)
Other SBL Scores: Katharine Johnson 44, Morgan Pack 46, Maddie Hilts 51, Ashlyn Prosser 52, Kelsi Skatges 56
Other Sioux City East Scores: Aubrey Koch 56, Tori Drent 61, Kiera McNear 61, Kaedy Junck 64
Bishop Heelan Scores: Delaney Peck 50, Delaney Saulsbury 52, Sid Koob 53, Grace King 56, Karley Koob 57, Kalyn Koob 60
Sioux City North Scores: Laila Petite 54, Bialey Steward 55, Kylie Hamer 55, Kenzie Larson 60, Kendall Puetz 60, Melia Padilla 71