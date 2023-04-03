Clarinda Cardinals logo

(KMAland) -- Sidney edged Shenandoah, Clarinda and Lewis Central got wins in the Hawkeye Ten and Treynor and Logan-Magnolia recorded Western Iowa Conference wins in KMAland girls golf Monday.

Sidney 204 Shenandoah 234

Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (45)

Runner-up: Ellie Ward, Sidney (47)

Other Sidney Scores: Marley Shull 54, Eve Brumbaugh 58, Sycily Baker-Hall 64, Eliah Pummel 77

Shenandoah Scores: Molli Finn 56, Rachel Jones 57, Hannah Stearns 60, Ashlee Dinges 61, Amelia Mattes 62, Taylor Henderson 65

Clarinda 214 Glenwood 241

Medalist: Faith Weber, Glenwood (51)

Runner-up: Gianna Rock, Clarinda (51)

Other Clarinda Scores: Taylor Rasmussen 53, Jorja Brown 54, Tatum Watkins 56, Kamryn McCoy 58, Ally Johnson 68

Other Glenwood Scores: Avery Joyce 57, Katy Plambeck 65, Emily Walters, 68, Ryley Nebel 73

Denison-Schleswig 214 Lewis Central 219

Medalist: Tanna Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (50)

Runner-up: Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (53)

Other Denison-Schleswig Scores: Ava Pauley 54, Emily Bahnsen 55, Maggie Hennings 55, Quinlan Bygness 65, Gracie Outhouse 69

Other Lewis Central Scores: Izzy Livingston 53, Kate Reed 53, Boroke Larsen 60, Marley Stacey 64, Madison Tingley 69

Nodaway Valley 234 Essex NTS Griswold NTS

Medalist: Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley (49)

Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Glenwood (51)

Other Nodaway Valley Scores: Mallory Russel 57, Lindsey Davis 61, Delaney Blomme 67, Bella Hogan 68, Brailyann Coffman 74

Essex Scores: Leah Sandin 55, Riley Burke 62, Jenna Stephens 66

Logan-Magnolia 221 Tri-Center 243

Medalist: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center 52

Runner-up: Natalie Ausdemore, Tri-Center 53

Other Tri-Center Scores: Kendra Calhoun 66, Emile Sorensen 72, Kim Carlson 74, Paige Wundermann 76

Logan-Magnolia Scores: Mackenna Bucksbee 55, Macanna Guritz 55, Cara Ohl 55, Brooke Johnsen 56, Jazmyn Guritz 56, Kaitling Wingert

Treynor 227 Underwood 249

Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (47)

Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (51)

Other Treynor Scores: Sophi Pedersen 55, Lea Altic 58, Grace Alff 67, Gabrielle Pote 68, Harlie Sauser 71

Other Underwood Scores: Lydia Bracker 59, Amelia Lorenzen 68, Kailynn Brecher 71, Julia Thomas 89, Kayla Bristol 91

Boyer Valley 242 Glidden-Ralston 270 CAM 324 Woodbine 340 Exira-EHK 346 Coon Rapids-Bayard 382

Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston 49

Runner-up: Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK 49

Other Glidden-Ralston Scores: Liz Lloyd 60, Ashtyn Klocke 77, Summer Toms 84

Other Boyer Valley Scores: Kylie Kipford 55, Reese Miller 55, Zoey Soma 62, Hayley Follmann 70, Mataya Bromert 70

CAM Scores: Reese Snyder 56, Abby Tibken 70

Woodbine Scores: Jersey Gray 66, Valery Coakley 76

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 185 Bishop Heelan Catholic 211 Sioux City East 219 Sioux City North 224

Medalist: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (41)

Runner-up: Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (44)

Other SBL Scores: Katharine Johnson 44, Morgan Pack 46, Maddie Hilts 51, Ashlyn Prosser 52, Kelsi Skatges 56

Other Sioux City East Scores: Aubrey Koch 56, Tori Drent 61, Kiera McNear 61, Kaedy Junck 64

Bishop Heelan Scores: Delaney Peck 50, Delaney Saulsbury 52, Sid Koob 53, Grace King 56, Karley Koob 57, Kalyn Koob 60

Sioux City North Scores: Laila Petite 54, Bialey Steward 55, Kylie Hamer 55, Kenzie Larson 60, Kendall Puetz 60, Melia Padilla 71 

