(KMAland) -- Treynor and Bedford were winners on Friday night. Check out the full rundown from the light night of girls golf in KMAland.

Treynor 207 AHSTW 283 

Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (41)

Runner-up: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (47) 

Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 47, Keely Smith 55, Andi Pittmann 64, Grace Abbott, Grace Alff 81

Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 62, Isabel Luna 67, Ellie Peterson 69, Megan wise 79

Bedford 262 Lamoni NTS 

Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (49)

Runner-up: Kendra Sleep, Bedford (62) 

Central Decatur Tournament

Moravia took second with a 458. Reagan Dowdy and Halley Kirkpatrick led them with a fourth-place finish by shooting a 108. 

Alani Gibson (Martensdale-St. Marys) was the highest finishing KMAlander with a third-place finish (107). 

Kenna Nickel (Wayne), Sara Collins (East Union), Clara Ballanger (Moravia) and Ari Nopoulos (Central Decatur) finished in the top 10. 

Full results here

KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD (4/30)

Boyer Valley at West Monona

CAM at Exira-EHK

