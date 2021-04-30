(KMAland) -- Treynor and Bedford were winners on Friday night. Check out the full rundown from the light night of girls golf in KMAland.
Treynor 207 AHSTW 283
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (41)
Runner-up: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (47)
Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 47, Keely Smith 55, Andi Pittmann 64, Grace Abbott, Grace Alff 81
Other AHSTW: Darian Hansen 62, Isabel Luna 67, Ellie Peterson 69, Megan wise 79
Bedford 262 Lamoni NTS
Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (49)
Runner-up: Kendra Sleep, Bedford (62)
Central Decatur Tournament
Moravia took second with a 458. Reagan Dowdy and Halley Kirkpatrick led them with a fourth-place finish by shooting a 108.
Alani Gibson (Martensdale-St. Marys) was the highest finishing KMAlander with a third-place finish (107).
Kenna Nickel (Wayne), Sara Collins (East Union), Clara Ballanger (Moravia) and Ari Nopoulos (Central Decatur) finished in the top 10.
Full results here.
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD (4/30)
Treynor 207 AHSTW 283
Bedford 262 Lamoni NTS
Boyer Valley at West Monona
CAM at Exira-EHK