Riverside Girls Golf
Photo from Mitch Rice

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Essex/Stanton, Lo-Ma, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center and Coon Rapids-Bayard landed wins in KMAland girls golf on Monday.

Clarinda 231 Glenwood 237 

Medalist: Sarra Leath, Glenwood (51)

Runner-up: Gianna Rock, Clarinda (53)

Other Clarinda scores: Tatum Watkins 55, McKenna Yearington 60, Jadyn Sunderman 63, Kamryn McCoy & Jorja Brown 65

Other Glenwood scores: Avery Joyce 56, Presley Turner 63, Katy Plambeck 67, Emily Walters 68

Essex/Stanton 245 Griswold NTS Nodaway Valley NTS 

Medalist: Joey Reynolds, Griswold (56)

Runner-up: Allie Sandin, Essex/Stanton (57)

Other Essex/Stanton scores: Abby Burke 60, Leah Sandin 62, Hailee Barrett 66

Other Griswold scores: Linsey Keiser 60

Nodaway Valley scores: Lindsey Davis 60, Delaney Blomme 75, Bella Hogan 87 

Logan-Magnolia 222 Underwood 252

Medalist: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (48)

Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (54)

Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Karsten Bruns 57, Cara Ohl 58, Jazmyn Guritz & Mackenna Bucksbee 59, Macanna Guritz 60

Other Underwood scores: Lydia Bracker 65, Sierra Fox 66, Kaelynn Brecher 67, Amelia Lorenzen 76

Audubon 238 AHSTW NTS 

Medalist: Allison Elmquist, Audubon (52)

Runner-up: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (55)

Other Audubon scores: Kacie Anthofer 65, Sienna Albertson 66

IKM-Manning 236 Missouri Valley 271 

Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (40)

Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (57)

Other IKM-Manning scores: Maeve Nielsen & Eryn Ramsey 64, Megan Williams 68, Bailee Germer 69, Brooke Booth 71

Other Mo Valley scores: Ava Hilts 66, Nikayla Fichter 73, Madison Lustgraaf 75, Addy Vogel 87, Paige Rasmussen 90

Tri-Center 262 Riverside NTS 

Medalist: McKenna Sick, Riverside (49)

Runner-up: Addie Brink, Riverside (50)

Tri-Center scores: Morgan Lockman 55, Lydia Assmann 64, Kyla Corrin 69, Kim Carlson 74, Maddie Wood 76, Emile Sorensen 83

Coon Rapids-Bayard 214 Boyer Valley 223 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS

Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (47)

Runner-up: Mady McKee, CAM (48)

Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Emma Hart 49, Morgan Hart & Macy Winnett 52, Gracyn Robbins 61

Other Boyer Valley scores: Mackenzie Dumbaugh 48, Jaci Petersen 60, Zoey Soma 68

Other CAM scores: Reese Snyder 52

Exira/EHK scores: Mollie Rasmussen 52, Shay Burmeister 58

Glidden-Ralston scores: Addie Boell 54, Liz Lloyd & Breanna Schon 61

