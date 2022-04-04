(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Essex/Stanton, Lo-Ma, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center and Coon Rapids-Bayard landed wins in KMAland girls golf on Monday.
Clarinda 231 Glenwood 237
Medalist: Sarra Leath, Glenwood (51)
Runner-up: Gianna Rock, Clarinda (53)
Other Clarinda scores: Tatum Watkins 55, McKenna Yearington 60, Jadyn Sunderman 63, Kamryn McCoy & Jorja Brown 65
Other Glenwood scores: Avery Joyce 56, Presley Turner 63, Katy Plambeck 67, Emily Walters 68
Essex/Stanton 245 Griswold NTS Nodaway Valley NTS
Medalist: Joey Reynolds, Griswold (56)
Runner-up: Allie Sandin, Essex/Stanton (57)
Other Essex/Stanton scores: Abby Burke 60, Leah Sandin 62, Hailee Barrett 66
Other Griswold scores: Linsey Keiser 60
Nodaway Valley scores: Lindsey Davis 60, Delaney Blomme 75, Bella Hogan 87
Logan-Magnolia 222 Underwood 252
Medalist: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (48)
Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (54)
Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Karsten Bruns 57, Cara Ohl 58, Jazmyn Guritz & Mackenna Bucksbee 59, Macanna Guritz 60
Other Underwood scores: Lydia Bracker 65, Sierra Fox 66, Kaelynn Brecher 67, Amelia Lorenzen 76
Audubon 238 AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Allison Elmquist, Audubon (52)
Runner-up: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (55)
Other Audubon scores: Kacie Anthofer 65, Sienna Albertson 66
IKM-Manning 236 Missouri Valley 271
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (40)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (57)
Other IKM-Manning scores: Maeve Nielsen & Eryn Ramsey 64, Megan Williams 68, Bailee Germer 69, Brooke Booth 71
Other Mo Valley scores: Ava Hilts 66, Nikayla Fichter 73, Madison Lustgraaf 75, Addy Vogel 87, Paige Rasmussen 90
Tri-Center 262 Riverside NTS
Medalist: McKenna Sick, Riverside (49)
Runner-up: Addie Brink, Riverside (50)
Tri-Center scores: Morgan Lockman 55, Lydia Assmann 64, Kyla Corrin 69, Kim Carlson 74, Maddie Wood 76, Emile Sorensen 83
Coon Rapids-Bayard 214 Boyer Valley 223 CAM NTS Exira/EHK NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS
Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (47)
Runner-up: Mady McKee, CAM (48)
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Emma Hart 49, Morgan Hart & Macy Winnett 52, Gracyn Robbins 61
Other Boyer Valley scores: Mackenzie Dumbaugh 48, Jaci Petersen 60, Zoey Soma 68
Other CAM scores: Reese Snyder 52
Exira/EHK scores: Mollie Rasmussen 52, Shay Burmeister 58
Glidden-Ralston scores: Addie Boell 54, Liz Lloyd & Breanna Schon 61