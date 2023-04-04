(KMAland) -- Clarinda edged Shenandoah, Sergeant Bluff-Luton won Abraham Lincoln’s tournament and Treynor beat Audubon in KMAland girls golf action Tuesday.
Clarinda 206 Shenandoah 209
Medalist: Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda (44)
Runner-up: Molli Finn, Shenandoah (50)
Other Clarinda Scores: Tatum Watkins 50, Gianna Rock 56, Kamryn McCoy 56, Jorja Brown 57, Ally Johnson 59
Other Shenandoah Scores: Amelia Mattes 51, Hannah Stearns 52, Rachel Jones 56, Ashlee Dinges 61, Sydney Edwards 64
Sidney 188 Red Oak 240 Griswold NTS
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (41)
Runner-up: Joanna Reynolds, Griswold (44)
Other Sidney Scores: Eve Brumbaugh 46, Ellie Ward 49, Sicily Baker-Hall 52, Marley Shull 55, Ellah Pummel 61
Other Griswold Score: Linsey Keiser 44
Red Oak Scores: Addey Lydon 48, Steph Medina 68, Ellison Johnson 63, Emily Sebiniecher 61, Nellie Blaine 72
Abraham Lincoln Invitational
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (219) won a tight team battle. Underwood (220), Bishop Heelan (223), Glenwood (226) and Lewis Central (229) completed the top five.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had three in the top 10. Morgan Pack was fifth (52), Ashlyn Prosser was eighth (54) and Madison Hilts finished ninth (55).
Underwood put two in the top five with Mary Stephens finishing third (50) and Lydia Bracker claiming fourth (50).
Heelan’s Alyssa Schorg was the champion (47) while Sioux City West’s Jaycee Chase, Glenwood’s Katy Plambeck and Lewis Central’s Sydney Thien cracked the top 10. Chase was sixth (62), Plambeck finished seventh (54) and Thien claimed 10th (56).
Carroll 210 Kuemper Catholic 215
Medalist: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (41)
Runner-up: Olivia Boes, Carroll (50)
Other Kuemper Catholic Scores: Grace Tigges 58, Ella Pick 58, Kendra Stork 58
Missouri Valley NTS AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (58)
Runner-up: Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley (66)
Other Missouri Valley Scores: Addy Vogel (75)
Treynor 229 Audubon 245
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (42)
Runner-up: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (47)
Other Treynor Scores: Sophi Pedersen 61, Gabrielle Pote 63, Lea Altic 63, Harlie Sauser 67, Brooke Atteberry
Other Audubon Scores: Alexandra Asmus 58, Mari Gleason 64, Samantha Warnaca 76