(KMAland) -- On a sloppy Tuesday night, Glenwood, Sidney and Denison-Schleswig were winners in KMAland golf.

Glenwood 210 Red Oak 226 

Medalist: Faith Weber, Glenwood (48)

Runner-up: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (50)

Other Glenwood scores: Avery Joyce 51, Sarra Leath 53, Katy Plambeck 58, Jordin Acosta 63, Alyssa Fauble 65

Other Red Oak scores: Addy Lydon 50, Lennon O’Neal 58, Steph Medina 68, Hannah Smith 72, Lexi Meier 75

Sidney 199 St. Albert 200 Thomas Jefferson NTS 

Medalist: Ava Hughes, St. Albert (44)

Runner-up: Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (46)

Other Sidney scores: Avery Dowling 50, Faith Brumbaugh 51, Ellie Ward 52, Matty Christiansen 59, Sycily Baker-Hall 61

Other St. Albert scores: Lainey Sheffield 48, Lily Krohn & Ella Klusman 54, Kennedy Sanchez 71, Katie Kerwin 59

Thomas Jefferson score: Chrisha Doss 49

Denison-Schleswig 227 Storm Lake 274 Lewis Central 303 

Medalist: Tessa Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (52)

Runner-up: Lizzy Ayala, Denison-Schleswig (55)

Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Lillian Schultz 59, Gracie Outhouse 61, Maggie Hennings 73, Quinlan Bygness 81

Lewis Central scores: Maddie Tinley 64, Ava Gillett & Izzie Livingstone 78, Sydney Thein 83, Kendall Robbins 91

