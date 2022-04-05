(KMAland) -- On a sloppy Tuesday night, Glenwood, Sidney and Denison-Schleswig were winners in KMAland golf.
Glenwood 210 Red Oak 226
Medalist: Faith Weber, Glenwood (48)
Runner-up: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (50)
Other Glenwood scores: Avery Joyce 51, Sarra Leath 53, Katy Plambeck 58, Jordin Acosta 63, Alyssa Fauble 65
Other Red Oak scores: Addy Lydon 50, Lennon O’Neal 58, Steph Medina 68, Hannah Smith 72, Lexi Meier 75
Sidney 199 St. Albert 200 Thomas Jefferson NTS
Medalist: Ava Hughes, St. Albert (44)
Runner-up: Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (46)
Other Sidney scores: Avery Dowling 50, Faith Brumbaugh 51, Ellie Ward 52, Matty Christiansen 59, Sycily Baker-Hall 61
Other St. Albert scores: Lainey Sheffield 48, Lily Krohn & Ella Klusman 54, Kennedy Sanchez 71, Katie Kerwin 59
Thomas Jefferson score: Chrisha Doss 49
Denison-Schleswig 227 Storm Lake 274 Lewis Central 303
Medalist: Tessa Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (52)
Runner-up: Lizzy Ayala, Denison-Schleswig (55)
Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Lillian Schultz 59, Gracie Outhouse 61, Maggie Hennings 73, Quinlan Bygness 81
Lewis Central scores: Maddie Tinley 64, Ava Gillett & Izzie Livingstone 78, Sydney Thein 83, Kendall Robbins 91