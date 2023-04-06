(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Atlantic, Audubon and Mount Ayr collected conference wins in KMAland girls golf play Thursday night.
Red Oak 223 Glenwood 251
Medalist: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (47)
Runner-up: Katy Plambeck, Glenwood (53)
Other Red Oak Scores: Addey Lydon 53, Steph Medina 61, Emily Sebeneicher 62, Ellison Johnson 70, Nellie Blaine 80
Other Glenwood Scores: Avery Joyce 56, Emily Walters 69, Ryley Nebel 73, Haylie Bonilla 89
Atlantic 193 Creston NTS
Medalist: Belle Berg, Atlantic (44)
Runner-up: Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (47)
Other Atlantic Scores: Makenna Schroder 50, McKenna Sonntag 52, Emma Rose 55, Abby Muller 55
Creston Scores: Makaela Downing 49, Averi Culbertson 54, Kylie Metheny 64
Audubon 232 Tri-Center 245
Medalist: Mari Gleason, Audubon (50)
West Monona 216 Missouri Valley NTS
Medalist: Sage Minnihan, West Monona (49)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (54)
Other MV Scores: Ava Hilts 55, Addy Vogel 85
Southwest Valley 213 Bedford NTS
Medalist: Becca Wetzel, Southwest Valley (52)
Runner-up: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley (52)
Bedford Scores: Kynlee Simpson 58, Kendra Slee 60
Mount Ayr 233 Martensdale-St. Marys 254 Southeast Warren 320
Mount Ayr Scores: Mallory Weehler 55, Linsie Barnes 58, Carly Franey 58, Olivia Huntington 59, Kami Willis 61, Alana Doolittle 71
Lamoni NTS Central Decatur NTS
Medalist: Emma Shields, Lamoni (55)
Runner-up: Ari Nopouplos, Central Decatur (64)
Other Lamoni Scores: Elizabeth Furber (81)
Other Central Decatur Scores: Courtney Olsen (71)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, West Central Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
No Results Reported