(Sioux City) -- Bishop Heelan won the Missouri River Activities Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday.
The Crusaders carded a 343, led by a championship performance from Anna Fenton (73).
Alyssa Schorg and Madi Cramer also medaled for Heelan with respective finishes of eighth and ninth after shooting 88 and 89.
Sioux City East finished second in the team race with a 359. Grace Smith led the Black Raiders with a 85, good enough for fifth. Isabella Boyle shot an 86 to finish sixth while Kayla Benson finished 10th with a 90.
Sioux City North finished third with a 370 and had two medalists: Sydnee Winn in third (82) and Avery Beller in fourth (84).
LeMars’ Dani Hurt took runner-up honors (78), Sioux City West’s Brianna Delagarza was seventh (88), Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Morgan Pack finished 11th (90) and Thomas Jefferson’s Crisha Doss claimed 12th (91).
