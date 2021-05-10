(KMAland) -- Rylie Driskell & Creston won the Hawkeye Ten, Alexia Miller and Boyer Valley won the RVC and Riverside, East Union & Lenox were other winners in KMAland girls golf on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Rylie Driskell shot an 80 to lead Creston to the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. The Panthers shot a 370 to win the meet ahead of runner-up Atlantic, which had a 382. Glenwood finished third with a 391.
Shenandoah’s 400 placed them fourth while Denison-Schleswig ended up in fifth with a 405.
Lewis Central’s Taylor Elam took second behind Driskell with an 84, and Atlantic’s Rond Hook was third with an 85. Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek (86) and Creston’s Maria Groumoutis (90) rounded out the top five.
Glenwood’s Haley Woods, Lainey Sheffield of St. Albert, Shenandoah’s Halle Wheatley, Abby Smith of Atlantic and Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins were the rest of the top 10 with a 91, 92, 92, 93 and 93, respectively.
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Riverside 262 AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Addison Brink, Riverside (46)
Runner-up: Ally Meyers, AHSTW (48)
Other Riverside: McKenna Sick 62, Kia Meek 73, Lily Mace 81
Other AHSTW: Isabel Luna 63, Megan Wise 72
East Union 441 Nodaway Valley NTS Southwest Valley NTS
Medalist: Sara Collins, East Union (103)
Runner-up: Kaylin Lack, East Union (104)
Other East Union: Abby Harper 108, Elizabeth Hardy 126, Averie Eckels 138, Layla Lopez 155
Nodaway Valley: Ashlyn Gutierrez 114, Cadee Firch 122
Southwest Valley: Becca Wetzel 120, Megan Ramsey 258
Lenox 226 Mount Ayr 226 Bedford NTS
Lenox: Chelsey Hoakison 49, Jordan England 56, Abbie Notz 59, Austen David 62, Takota Cordell 73, Caitlyn Maynes 79
Bedford: Kendra Sleep 66, Kynlee Simpson 74
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament
Boyer Valley and Alexia Miller won Rolling Valley Conference championships in Anita. Miller shot a 94 to win the individual title and led the Bulldogs’ 396. Katelyn Neilsen also contributed with a 95 in third place.
Glidden-Ralston’s Kim Daily had a 95 in second place, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Alaya Betts finished with a 96 in fourth and CAM’s Mady McKee shot a 102 in fifth. CAM’s 417 was good for second, and Coon Rapids-Bayard took third with a 435.
View complete results from the meet below.
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference — 1. Creston 370, 2. Atlantic 382, 3. Glenwood 391
Riverside 262 AHSTW NTS
Tri-Center at Underwood
East Union 441 Nodaway Valley NTS Southwest Valley NTS
Lenox 226 Mount Ayr 226 Bedford NTS
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 396, 2. CAM 417, 3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 435