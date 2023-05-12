Alexis Narmi, St. Albert.jpeg
Photo: St. Albert Sports Fan/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi claimed city championships, and Timber Svendsen and Harlan won the IKM-Manning Invitational on Thursday in KMAland girls golf.

Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside — 1. Lewis Central 231, 2. Abraham Lincoln 244, St. Albert 244, Thomas Jefferson 300 

Medalist: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (51)

Runner-up: Sam Richard, Abraham Lincoln (52)

Rest of the top 10:

3. Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (53)

4. Izzie Livingston, Lewis Central (57)

5. Kylie Gardner, Abraham Lincoln (59)

6. Ella Narmi, St. Albert (59)

7. Maddie Tingley, Lewis Central (59)

8. Katelyn Reed, Lewis Central (62)

9. Claire Schoening, Abraham Lincoln (64)

10. Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (64)

View the complete results below.

Download PDF Copy of LC Girls city 2023 - Individual Scoreboard.pdf

IKM-Manning Invitational — Harlan 190 IKM-Manning 206 Boyer Valley 228 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS 

Medalist: Timber Svendsen, Harlan (44)

Runner-up: Kara Kenkel, Harlan (46)

Other Top 5:

3. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (46)

4. Ella Freund, Harlan (48)

5. Maeve Nielsen, IKM-Manning (51)

Other Harlan: Macy Mueller & Tela Schwery 52, Caitlyn Ryan 88

Other IKM-Manning: Brooke Booth 53, Ella Richards & Megan Williams 56, Eryn Ramsey 67

Boyer Valley: Mataya Bromert 54, Reese Miller 55, Hayley Follmann 58, Zoey Soma 61, Sarah Roberts 74

Coon Rapids-Bayard: Gracyn Robbins 72, Summer South 75

Carroll at Denison-Schleswig 

Nothing reported.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.