(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi claimed city championships, and Timber Svendsen and Harlan won the IKM-Manning Invitational on Thursday in KMAland girls golf.
Council Bluffs City Meet at Dodge Riverside — 1. Lewis Central 231, 2. Abraham Lincoln 244, St. Albert 244, Thomas Jefferson 300
Medalist: Alexis Narmi, St. Albert (51)
Runner-up: Sam Richard, Abraham Lincoln (52)
Rest of the top 10:
3. Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (53)
4. Izzie Livingston, Lewis Central (57)
5. Kylie Gardner, Abraham Lincoln (59)
6. Ella Narmi, St. Albert (59)
7. Maddie Tingley, Lewis Central (59)
8. Katelyn Reed, Lewis Central (62)
9. Claire Schoening, Abraham Lincoln (64)
10. Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (64)
IKM-Manning Invitational — Harlan 190 IKM-Manning 206 Boyer Valley 228 Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS
Medalist: Timber Svendsen, Harlan (44)
Runner-up: Kara Kenkel, Harlan (46)
Other Top 5:
3. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (46)
4. Ella Freund, Harlan (48)
5. Maeve Nielsen, IKM-Manning (51)
Other Harlan: Macy Mueller & Tela Schwery 52, Caitlyn Ryan 88
Other IKM-Manning: Brooke Booth 53, Ella Richards & Megan Williams 56, Eryn Ramsey 67
Boyer Valley: Mataya Bromert 54, Reese Miller 55, Hayley Follmann 58, Zoey Soma 61, Sarah Roberts 74
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Gracyn Robbins 72, Summer South 75
