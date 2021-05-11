(KMAland) -- Sidney and Bishop Heelan won conference titles on Tuesday night. Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.
Shenandoah 215 Harlan 217 Red Oak 235
Medalist: Jocely Cheek, Harlan (43)
Runner-up: Halle Wheatley, Shenandoah (48)
Other Shenandoah: Morgan McGargill 53, Bailey Maher 56, Brooke Bauer 58, Keelee Razee 62, Mya Hammonds 64
Other Harlan: Timber Svendsen 57, Kara Kenkel 58, Ella Freund 59, Sydney O'Neill 69
Red Oak: Payten Bass 56, Allie Allison 57, Ryleigh Patterson 58, Lennon O'Neal 64, Lexi Meier 74, Macie Graber 78
Corner Conference
Sidney shot a 426 to win the team title. Avery Dowling, Faith Brumbaugh and Eve Brumbaugh finished second, third and fourth with scores of 100, 104 and 110.
Griswold's Jenna Reynolds was the champion with a 94. The Tigers shot a 446 as a team to take second. Essex/Stanton was third and East Mills fourth.
Audubon 235 Missouri Valley 246
Medalist: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (47)
Runner-up: Sydney Beymer, Audubon (48)
Other Audubon: Kacie Anthofer 65, Madison Vorm 75
Mo. Valley: Henley Arbaugh 54, Madison Mahoney 57, Maya Zappia 65, Maddie Hansen 70
Treynor 208 Tri-Center 250
Medalist: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (43)
Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (52)
Other Treynor: Keely Smith 55, Andi Piitmann 58, Grace Alff 86, Grace Abbott 88
Tri-Center: Madison Ausdemore 59, Maddie Wood 61, Presley Pogge 62, Morgan Lockman 68, Lydia Assman 87
Missouri River Conference Tournament
Anna Fenton and Bishop Heelan Catholic won championships at the Missouri Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Fenton shot an 89 to lead the Crusaders, which finished with a 397. Runner-up Sioux City East had a 410 and were topped by individual runner-up Isabella Boyle, who carded an 89. Third-place LeMars posted a 439 with Dani Hurt and Erica Koonce taking third and fifth, respectively, with a 91 and 96.
Sioux City North ended up in fourth place as a team with a 453. Their top golfer — Avery Beller — also got fourth in finishing with a 93. Heelan’s Madi Cramer was sixth with a 97 while Thomas Jefferson’s Chrisha Doss also shot a 97 in seventh.
Kayla Benson and Hannah Voight of Sioux City East were next with a 104 and 105, respectively, and Lea Pedersen of Heelan finished in 10th with a 106.
Other team scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 488, Abraham Lincoln 507. Thomas Jefferson and Sioux City West did not post a team score. View complete results from the meet below.
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD (5/12)
Glenwood at St. Albert
Lenox 199 East Union 241
Missouri River Conference Tournament — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 397, 2. Sioux City East 410, 3. LeMars 439, 4. Sioux City North 453, 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 488, 6. Abraham Lincoln 507, 7. Thomas Jefferson & Sioux City West NTS