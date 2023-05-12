Addison Brink, Riverside.jpg

Addison Brink, Riverside

(KMAland) -- Thirteen KMAland teams moved on to the next round in regional girls golf on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.

Iowa Class 1A Region 1A First Round at Alta-Aurelia 

Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Alta-Aurelia 397, 2. Kingsley-Pierson 404, 3. West Monona 417

Other KMAland Scores — 4. Boyer Valley 452, 6. Glidden-Ralston 472

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston 88, 5. Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley 96

View the complete results below.

Download PDF First Regional- Aurelia - Scorecard.pdf

Iowa Class 1A Region 1B First Round at IKM-Manning 

Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. IKM-Manning 400, 2. Logan-Magnolia 444, 3. Riverside 446

Other KMAland Scores — 4. St. Albert 488, 5. Tri-Center 498, CAM NTS, Audubon NTS, Exira/EHK NTS

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Addison Brink, Riverside 87; 2. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning 88; 3. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon 94; 4. Reese Snyder, CAM 97; 5. Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia 100; 6. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert 101

Other IKM-Manning scores: Ella Richards 102, Megan Williams 103, Maeve Nielsen 107, Brooke Booth 110, Eryn Ramsey 123

Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Macanna Guritz 109, Steph Schmit 115, Jazmyn Guritz 120, Mackenna Bucksbee 123, Brooke Johnsen 131

Other Riverside scores: Kia Meek 109, Autumn Bennett 120, Jadyn Beckman 130, Akia Turney 158, Jayden Carrigan 161

View the complete results below.

Download PDF IKM-Manning 5-12-23 Girls Regional 1B Meet - Scorecard.pdf

Iowa Class 1A Region 1C First Round at Sidney 

Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Sidney 401, 2. Southwest Valley 443, 3. Essex-Stanton 466

Other KMAland scores — 4. Hamburg 491, Bedford NTS, East Mills NTS, Griswold NTS, Lenox NTS

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Avery Dowling, Sidney 83; 2. Joanna Reynolds, Griswold 96; 3. Mallory Lang, East Mills 99; 4. Linsey Keiser, Griswold 102; 5. Ellie Ward, Sidney 102; 6. Emersyn Burdic, East Mills 103

Other Sidney scores: Eve Brumbaugh 106, Sycily Baker-Hall 110, Ellah Pummel 112, Kiara Kersten 143

Southwest Valley: Miaya Fourez 108, Maggie Haer & Becca Wetezel 111, Sidney Crill 113, Grace Bain 122, Kenzie Fast 169

Essex-Stanton: Leah Sandin 107, Brianne Johnson 111, Riley Burke 118, Addy Resh 130, Olivia Baker 135, Mariska Kirchert 167

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page and find the full results below.

Download PDF 2023 Sidney 1A 1stRoundRegionalGolf - Team.pdf

Iowa Class 1A Region 3B at Woodward-Granger

Team Regional Qualifiers — 1. Woodward-Granger 408, 2. Pleasantville 429, 3. Martensdale-St. Marys

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — None

Martensdale-St. Marys: Kathryn Ballard 105, Carly Krogman 108, Macy Steele 113, Abigail White 117, Pricilla Palacios 118, Carly Franey 122

Download PDF 2023 MSTM 1A IGHSAU Region 3B - Scorecard.pdf

Iowa Class 1A Region 3C at Mount Ayr 

Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Nodaway Valley 433, 2. Mount Ayr 438, 3. East Union 466

Other KMAland scores — 4. Wayne 481, Lamoni NTS, Melcher-Dallas NTS, Southeast Warren NTS

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Sara Collins, East Union 99, 2. Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr 103, 3. Emma Shields, Lamoni 104, 4. Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley 105, 4. Peyton Rhoades, Wayne 105, 6. Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley 107

Other Nodaway Valley scores: Izzy Eisbach 109, Mallory Russell 112, Bella Hogan 121

Other Mount Ayr scores: Olivia Huntington 108, Alana Doolittle 112, Kamryn Willis 115, Linsie Barnes 117, Ayla Murphy 153

Other East Union scores: Gwen Nixon 113, Elizabeth Hadley 119, Averie Eckels 135, Abbie Wuebker 144

Download PDF Mt Ayr Regional Golf May 12th Girls Meet Sheet 2023 - Scorecard.pdf

Iowa Class 1A Region 5C at New London (Moravia) 

Nothing reported.

Iowa Class 2A Region 2A at Red Oak 

Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Kuemper Catholic 402, 2. Red Oak 411, 3. Clarinda 411

Other KMAland Scores — 4. Underwood 425, 5. Treynor 440, 6. Shenandoah 447

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic 85, 2. Mary Stephens, Underwood 91, 3. Addey Lydon, Red Oak 92, 4. Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda 92, 5. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak 92, 6. Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic 94

Other Kuemper Catholic scores: Grace Tigges 103, Ella Pick 120, Kendra Stork 126

Other Red Oak scores: Emily Sebiniecher 110, Ellison Johnson 117, Steph Medina 119, Nellie Blaine 127

Other Clarinda scores: Tatum Watkins 102, Gianna Rock 103, Jorja Brown 114, Kamryn McCoy 122, Ally Johnson 129

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Nick Stavas. View full results below.

Download PDF 2A Regionals 2a Red Oak 5_12_23 - Scorecard.pdf

Iowa Class 2A Region 4A at West Marshall — Central Decatur NTS

Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Denver 367, 2. West Marshall 367, 3. Albia 423

KMAland Scores — Central Decatur NTS

KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — None

View the complete results below.

Download PDF West Marshall Girls 2A 1st Round Regional - Region 4A - Scorecard.pdf

Fort Dodge Invitational — 5. Bishop Heelan Catholic 417 

Medalist: Hannah Pettitt, Waukee Northwest (69)

Runner-up: Emerson Motl, Ames (81)

Bishop Heelan Catholic: Alyssa Schorg 95, Gracie King 103, Delaney Peck 109, Naomi Kieffer 110, Sidney Koob 113, Kalyn Koob 123

