(KMAland) -- Thirteen KMAland teams moved on to the next round in regional girls golf on Friday. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1A First Round at Alta-Aurelia
Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Alta-Aurelia 397, 2. Kingsley-Pierson 404, 3. West Monona 417
Other KMAland Scores — 4. Boyer Valley 452, 6. Glidden-Ralston 472
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston 88, 5. Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley 96
View the complete results below.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1B First Round at IKM-Manning
Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. IKM-Manning 400, 2. Logan-Magnolia 444, 3. Riverside 446
Other KMAland Scores — 4. St. Albert 488, 5. Tri-Center 498, CAM NTS, Audubon NTS, Exira/EHK NTS
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Addison Brink, Riverside 87; 2. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning 88; 3. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon 94; 4. Reese Snyder, CAM 97; 5. Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia 100; 6. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert 101
Other IKM-Manning scores: Ella Richards 102, Megan Williams 103, Maeve Nielsen 107, Brooke Booth 110, Eryn Ramsey 123
Other Logan-Magnolia scores: Macanna Guritz 109, Steph Schmit 115, Jazmyn Guritz 120, Mackenna Bucksbee 123, Brooke Johnsen 131
Other Riverside scores: Kia Meek 109, Autumn Bennett 120, Jadyn Beckman 130, Akia Turney 158, Jayden Carrigan 161
View the complete results below.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1C First Round at Sidney
Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Sidney 401, 2. Southwest Valley 443, 3. Essex-Stanton 466
Other KMAland scores — 4. Hamburg 491, Bedford NTS, East Mills NTS, Griswold NTS, Lenox NTS
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Avery Dowling, Sidney 83; 2. Joanna Reynolds, Griswold 96; 3. Mallory Lang, East Mills 99; 4. Linsey Keiser, Griswold 102; 5. Ellie Ward, Sidney 102; 6. Emersyn Burdic, East Mills 103
Other Sidney scores: Eve Brumbaugh 106, Sycily Baker-Hall 110, Ellah Pummel 112, Kiara Kersten 143
Southwest Valley: Miaya Fourez 108, Maggie Haer & Becca Wetezel 111, Sidney Crill 113, Grace Bain 122, Kenzie Fast 169
Essex-Stanton: Leah Sandin 107, Brianne Johnson 111, Riley Burke 118, Addy Resh 130, Olivia Baker 135, Mariska Kirchert 167
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page and find the full results below.
Iowa Class 1A Region 3B at Woodward-Granger
Team Regional Qualifiers — 1. Woodward-Granger 408, 2. Pleasantville 429, 3. Martensdale-St. Marys
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — None
Martensdale-St. Marys: Kathryn Ballard 105, Carly Krogman 108, Macy Steele 113, Abigail White 117, Pricilla Palacios 118, Carly Franey 122
Iowa Class 1A Region 3C at Mount Ayr
Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Nodaway Valley 433, 2. Mount Ayr 438, 3. East Union 466
Other KMAland scores — 4. Wayne 481, Lamoni NTS, Melcher-Dallas NTS, Southeast Warren NTS
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Sara Collins, East Union 99, 2. Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr 103, 3. Emma Shields, Lamoni 104, 4. Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley 105, 4. Peyton Rhoades, Wayne 105, 6. Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley 107
Other Nodaway Valley scores: Izzy Eisbach 109, Mallory Russell 112, Bella Hogan 121
Other Mount Ayr scores: Olivia Huntington 108, Alana Doolittle 112, Kamryn Willis 115, Linsie Barnes 117, Ayla Murphy 153
Other East Union scores: Gwen Nixon 113, Elizabeth Hadley 119, Averie Eckels 135, Abbie Wuebker 144
Iowa Class 1A Region 5C at New London (Moravia)
Nothing reported.
Iowa Class 2A Region 2A at Red Oak
Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Kuemper Catholic 402, 2. Red Oak 411, 3. Clarinda 411
Other KMAland Scores — 4. Underwood 425, 5. Treynor 440, 6. Shenandoah 447
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic 85, 2. Mary Stephens, Underwood 91, 3. Addey Lydon, Red Oak 92, 4. Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda 92, 5. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak 92, 6. Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic 94
Other Kuemper Catholic scores: Grace Tigges 103, Ella Pick 120, Kendra Stork 126
Other Red Oak scores: Emily Sebiniecher 110, Ellison Johnson 117, Steph Medina 119, Nellie Blaine 127
Other Clarinda scores: Tatum Watkins 102, Gianna Rock 103, Jorja Brown 114, Kamryn McCoy 122, Ally Johnson 129
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Nick Stavas. View full results below.
Iowa Class 2A Region 4A at West Marshall — Central Decatur NTS
Team Regional Final Qualifiers — 1. Denver 367, 2. West Marshall 367, 3. Albia 423
KMAland Scores — Central Decatur NTS
KMAland Individual Regional Final Qualifiers — None
View the complete results below.
Fort Dodge Invitational — 5. Bishop Heelan Catholic 417
Medalist: Hannah Pettitt, Waukee Northwest (69)
Runner-up: Emerson Motl, Ames (81)
Bishop Heelan Catholic: Alyssa Schorg 95, Gracie King 103, Delaney Peck 109, Naomi Kieffer 110, Sidney Koob 113, Kalyn Koob 123