(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Lainey Sheffield claimed Council Bluffs city championships, Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig won duals and Boyer Valley and Kylie Powers won at the IKM-Manning Invitational on Thursday in KMAland girls golf.

Council Bluffs City Meet 

St. Albert shot a 193 and claimed the city championship at Fox Run on Thursday. Abraham Lincoln added a 246 in second while Lewis Central shot a 362 in third.

Lainey Sheffield of St. Albert won the individual city title with a 45 to finish two strokes ahead of teammate Alexis Narmi. Lily Krohn of St. Albert took third with a 50, and Lauren Hansen of AL shot a 51 in fourth.

Ella Klusman (51) and Ava Hughes (53) of St. Albert were next, LC’s Sydney Thien and Thomas Jefferson’s Chrisha Doss each shot a 56, Jayden Hargrave of AL had a 62 and Izzie Livingston of Lewis Central finished with a 66.

Atlantic 195 Glenwood 246 

Medalist: Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (46)

Runner-up: Belle Berg, Atlantic (46)

Other Atlantic scores: Reagan Leonard 54, Abby Muller 56, Nissa Molgaard & Abby Smith 59, 

IKM-Manning Invitational 

Boyer Valley shot a 208 to finish five strokes ahead of host IKM-Manning. Harlan had a 232 in third, and Coon Rapids-Bayard placed fourth with a 265. 

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist honors with a 40 while Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Emma Hart took second with a 48. MaKenzie Dumbaugh and Maci Miller of Boyer Valley both finished with a 51, taking third and fourth, respectively.

Harlan’s Timber Svendsen shot a 52 in fifth, and Kylie Kepford of Boyer Valley shot a 53 in sixth. View the complete results from the meet below.

Download PDF IKM-M Invitational Golf Results 5-12-22 - Golf Results.pdf

Denison-Schleswig 221 Carroll 226

Medalist: Tess Peterson, Denison-Schleswig (51)

Other Denison-Schleswig scores: Lillian Schultz 55, Lizzy Ayala 56, Gracie Outhouse & Quinlan Bygness 59, Maggie Hennings 71

Other Area Scores 

