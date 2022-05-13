Golf
Flickr Creative Commons/Susanne Nilsson

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland schools extended their postseasons during Friday's regional golf action. 

Check out the full rundown below. 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1B First Round at Ogden 

IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard were the advancing teams.

IKM-Manning shot a 423, led by Kylie Powers’ championship performance (84) while Maeve Nielsen finished sixth (108).

Coon Rapids-Bayard put two in the top six with a fourth-place finish from Emma Hart (100) and a fifth from Brynn Bass (102).

Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier punched her ticket to the regional final with a runner-up finish (93) while Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell is also moving on after a third-place day (100).

Find the full results here.

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2A at Tri-Center 

St. Albert advanced with a dominant performance, led by a title from Lainey Sheffield and a runner-up showing from Alexis Narmi. Find the full recap here.

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2B at Mount Ayr 

Avery Dowling’s title led Sidney to a first-place day while Essex also advanced. Nick Stavas has the full report here.

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2C at Boyer Valley

No KMAland teams from this region advanced, but Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller paced the field with a 95 to take first. Teammate Makenzie Dumbaugh also advanced after finishing sixth (101), and Riverside’s Addison Brink moved on after taking fourth.

Find the full results below.

Download PDF Girls Golf Regional @ Dunlap.xlsx - TEAMS.pdf

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 3B at Central Decatur

Moravia is moving on after taking second with a 473. Reagan Dowdy led them with a runner-up finish (99) and Clara Ballanger (111) was fifth.

Find the full results below.

Download PDF CD Regional Girls Golf 2022 - Individual Results.pdf
Download PDF CD Regional Girls Golf 2022 - Team Results.pdf

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 3A at Greene County

Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Tigges was the only KMAland golfer. She carded a 124.

Download PDF IGHSAU Regional Golf Meet.xlsx - Team Tournament.pdf

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 3B at Shenandoah 

Treynor won the team title while Red Oak’s Adelia Lydon and Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill also advanced.

Check out Derek Martin’s full rundown at our Local Sports News Page

Fort Dodge Girls Invitational

Bishop Heelan finished fourth in the team standings with a 389 while Atlantic finished fifth with a 412.

Belle Berg was 10th for Atlantic with a 95 while Heelan’s Madi Cramer was 11th (95).

Find the full results below. 

Download PDF Scorecard.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.