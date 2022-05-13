(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland schools extended their postseasons during Friday's regional golf action.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1B First Round at Ogden
IKM-Manning and Coon Rapids-Bayard were the advancing teams.
IKM-Manning shot a 423, led by Kylie Powers’ championship performance (84) while Maeve Nielsen finished sixth (108).
Coon Rapids-Bayard put two in the top six with a fourth-place finish from Emma Hart (100) and a fifth from Brynn Bass (102).
Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier punched her ticket to the regional final with a runner-up finish (93) while Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell is also moving on after a third-place day (100).
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2A at Tri-Center
St. Albert advanced with a dominant performance, led by a title from Lainey Sheffield and a runner-up showing from Alexis Narmi. Find the full recap here.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2B at Mount Ayr
Avery Dowling’s title led Sidney to a first-place day while Essex also advanced. Nick Stavas has the full report here.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2C at Boyer Valley
No KMAland teams from this region advanced, but Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller paced the field with a 95 to take first. Teammate Makenzie Dumbaugh also advanced after finishing sixth (101), and Riverside’s Addison Brink moved on after taking fourth.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 3B at Central Decatur
Moravia is moving on after taking second with a 473. Reagan Dowdy led them with a runner-up finish (99) and Clara Ballanger (111) was fifth.
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 3A at Greene County
Kuemper Catholic’s Grace Tigges was the only KMAland golfer. She carded a 124.
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 3B at Shenandoah
Treynor won the team title while Red Oak’s Adelia Lydon and Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill also advanced.
Fort Dodge Girls Invitational
Bishop Heelan finished fourth in the team standings with a 389 while Atlantic finished fifth with a 412.
Belle Berg was 10th for Atlantic with a 95 while Heelan’s Madi Cramer was 11th (95).
