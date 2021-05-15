Denison-Schleswig Monarchs Logo

(Manning) -- Denison-Schleswig was victorious at IKM-Manning on Saturday.

The Lady Monarchs shot 199 as a team. Lizzy Ayala paced them with a runner,-up finish and shot 47. Tessa Peterson carded a 48 to take third, Camryn Schultz had a 50, Kelsey Jorgensen posted a 54, Kalee Jorgensen had a 57 and Katie Hennings tallied a 51. 

IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers claimed medalist honors with a 44. Bre Mulhbauer claimed fourth with a 49. 

Audubon shot 227 as a team.

Other IKMM: Brooke Booth 57, Maeve Nielsen 59, Eryn Ramsey 67, Megan Williams 67

Audubon: Sydney Beymer 51, Allison Elmquist 54, Kali Irlmeier 56, Kacie Anthofer 61, Maidson Vorm 66

