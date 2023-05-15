(KMAland) -- Sioux City East and Isabella Boyle won Sioux City meet championships while Atlantic edged Harlan in KMAland girls golf on Monday.
Atlantic 189 Harlan 193
Medalist: Timber Svendsen, Harlan (44)
Runner-up: Belle Berg, Atlantic (45)
Other Atlantic: Makenna Schroeder 47, Abby Smith 48, Abby Muller 49, Lexi Noelck 49, Emma Rose 55
Sioux City Meet at Sun Valley — 1. Sioux City East 376, 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 393, 3. LeMars 411, 4. Bishop Heelan Catholic 411, 5. Sioux City North 426, 6. Sioux City West 450
Individual Top 9:
1. Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (81)
2. Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (90)
3. Brianna DeLaGarza, Sioux City West (90)
4. Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (91)
5. Taylor Mackey, LeMars (92)
6. Aubrey Koch, Sioux City East (93)
7. Madi Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (95)
8. Hollie Peterson, Sioux City East (96)
9. Ashlyn Prosser, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (98)