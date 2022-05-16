(KMAland) -- Atlantic edged Harlan in tiebreak fashion, and Heelan and Dani Hurt of LeMars won city championships in KMAland girls golf on Monday.
Atlantic 214 Harlan 214
Medalist: Macy Mueller, Harlan (52)
Runner-up: Timber Svendsen, Harlan (52)
Atlantic scores: Belle Berg & Abby Smith 53, Lexi Noelck & Reagan Leonard 54, Abby Muller 57, Nissa Molgaard 79
Sioux City Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic claimed the Sioux City Tournament with a 322. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second with a 339 while Sioux City North had a 345, LeMars posted a 347, Sioux City East had a 357 and Sioux City West carded a 384.
Dani Hurt of LeMars was the champion with a 72 while Anna Fenton of Heelan shot a 73 in second. Avery Beller of North took third with a 73 of her own, and East’s Kayla Benson (78) and Heelan’s Alyssa Schorg (79) rounded out the top five.
View the complete results from the meet below.
Other Area Scores
Creston at Ballard Tournament (MISSING)
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (MISSING)