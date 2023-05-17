(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic freshman Addy Beiter continued her stellar freshman season with a state qualification on Wednesday.
Beiter was one of six KMAland individuals that qualified for state. Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 Final at Crestwood Hills Golf Course (CAM)
Team State Qualifiers – 1. Sidney 378, 2. Alta-Aurelia 381
Other KMAland Team Scores: 4. IKM-Manning 399, 5. Southwest Valley 403, 7. Riverside 432, 8. Logan-Magnolia 442, Essex/Stanton 510
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers – 1. Addison Brink, Riverside (83), 3. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (86), 4. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (91), 6. Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley (94), 6. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (94)
Sidney scores: Avery Dowling 83 (runner-up), Eve Brumbaugh 95, Sycily Baker-Hall 99, Ellie Ward 101, Eliah Pummel 112, Kiara Kersten 135
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 3 Final at Diamond Trail Golf Course (Lynnville-Sully)
Team State Qualifiers – 1. Grundy Center 350, 2. BCLUW 365
Other KMAland Team Scores: 6. Nodaway Valley 428, 7. Mount Ayr 432, 8. Martensdale-St. Marys 439
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers: None
Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 2 Final at Carroll Municipal Golf Course (Kuemper Catholic)
Team State Qualifiers – 1. Roland-Story 348, 2. Van Meter 357
Other KMAland Team Scores – 3. Kuemper Catholic 387, 4. Clarinda 392, 6. Red Oak 400
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers – 3. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (79)
Area Individual Scores: Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda (84), Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (84), Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic (89), Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (89), Adelia Lydon, Red Oak (93), Mary Stephens, Underwood (95), Ella Pick, Kuemper Catholic (106), Gianna Rock, Clarinda (109), Ellison Johnson, Red Oak (110), Kamryn McCoy, Clarinda (110), Emily Sebeniecher, Red Oak (113), Grace Tigges, Kuemper Catholic (113), Kendra Stork, Kuemper Catholic (117), Jorja Brown, Clarinda (118), Estephany Medina, Red Oak (122), Ally Johnson, Clarinda (124), Nellie Blaine, Red Oak (133)
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 1 Final at Lake Creek Country Club (Storm Lake)
Team State Qualifiers – 1. Clear Lake 339, 2. MOC-Floyd Valley 381
Other KMAland Team Scores: 5. Harlan 398, 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 414, 10. Bishop Heelan 437, 11. LeMars 438
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers – None
Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 2 Final at Carroll Country Club (Carroll)
Team State Qualifiers: 1. Gilbert 321, 2. Nevada 350
Other KMAland Team Scores: 3. Atlantic 395, 9. Denison-Schleswig 428, 11. Glenwood 488
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers: None
Area Individual Scores: Belle Berg, Atlantic (91), Makenna Schroeder, Atlantic (95), Tanna Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (102), Abby Muller, Atlantic (103), Emily Bahnsen, Denison-Schleswig (104), Maggie Hennings, Denison-Schleswig (105), Emma Rose, Atlantic (106), Katy Plambeck, Glenwood (110), Avery Joyce, Glenwood (114), Quinlan Bygness, Denison-Schleswig (117), Ava Pauley, Denison-Schleswig (122), McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic (123), Isabel Jepsen, Denison-Schleswig (124), Ryley Nebel, Glenwood (127), Emily Walters, Glenwood (133)
Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 1 Final at Veenker Memorial Golf Course (Ames)
Team State Qualifiers – 1. Southeast Polk 344, 2. Ames 367
Other KMAland Team Scores: 6. Sioux City East 451, 9. Sioux City North 495, 10. Sioux City West 517
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers – None
Iowa Girls Class 4A Region 2 Final at Willow Creek Golf Course (WDM Valley)
Team State Qualifiers – 1. WDM Valley 327, 2. Waukee Northwest 348
KMAland Team Scores – 7. Lewis Central 438, 9. Abraham Lincoln 481
Individual KMAland State Qualifiers – None
Area Individual Scores: Sam Richard, Abraham Lincoln (97), Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (98), Sydney Thien, Lewis Central (108), Kate Reed, Lewis Central (111), Madison Tingley, Lewis Central (120), Izzie Livingston, Lewis Central (121), Suri Quigley, Abraham Lincoln (125), Claire Schoening, Abraham Lincoln (129), Kylie Gardner, Abraham Lincoln (132), Marley Stacey, Lewis Central (135), Lily Knau, Abraham Lincoln (149)