(KMAland) -- Kylie Powers continued her impressive season with a state qualification on Wednesday.
Check out the full KMAland girls regional golf rundown below.
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 Final at Newell Golf Club
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers and Glidden-Ralston’s Addy Boell punched their tickets to state. Powers tied for third with a 90 while Boell was one of three golfers to nab the final spot by shooting a 95.
IKM-Manning was fifth in the team scores with a 423 while Coon Rapids-Bayard was sixth with a 453.
Iowa Class 1A Region 2 Final at Crestwood Hills Golf Course, CAM
St. Albert punched their ticket to state as a team while Sidney’s Avery Dowling was the individual champion. Nick Stavas has the full story here.
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 Final at Diamond Trail Golf Course, Lynville-Sully
Moravia shot a 553 to finish seventh.
Iowa Class 2A Region 3 Final at Nishna Hills Golf Club, Atlantic
Treynor qualified for the state tournament wit ha runner-up performance. Find the full story here.
Iowa Class 3A Region 1 Final at Majestic Hills Golf Course, Denison
Bishop Heelan narrowly missed qualifying for state with a 404 while Denison-Schleswig was fifth with a 421. LeMars shot a 428 to take seventh while Atlantic finished eighth (432). Sergeant Bluff-Luton was ninth (453), Harlan was 10th (454) and Glenwood claimed 12th (473).
LeMars’ Danielle Hurt qualified for state by finishing second (81) while Bishop Heelan’s Anna Fenton was fourth with an 89.
Iowa Class 4A Region 1 Final at Veenker Memorial Golf Course, Ames
Sioux City East finished fifth with a 552 while Sioux City North was close behind with a 465. Sioux City West took ninth after shooting 500.
Iowa Class 4A Region 3 Final at Elmwood Country Club, Marshalltown B
Lewis Central shot a 486 to finish eighth while Abraham Lincoln was ninth with a 542.
Check out the full list of team scores and state qualifiers from all of Wednesday’s action below.