(Spencer) -- LeMars, Sioux City East and Denison-Schleswig finished second through fourth, respectively, at the Spencer Tournament on Monday in KMAland girls golf.
The top area finisher was Sioux City East’s Isabella Boyle, who finished with a 90 — six strokes shy of champion Mo McDermott of Spencer.
Tessa Petersen of Denison-Schleswig took third with a 100, and Dani Hurt of LeMars also shot a 100 in fourth place. LeMars’ Zoe Wittkop (101), Grace Smith of Sioux City East (105) and Lizzy Ayala of Denison-Schleswig (105) were fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Others LeMars scores: Taylor Mackey 109, Jada Pluger 111, Kelsey Feuerhelm 136, Kinzie Pippett 139
Other Sioux City East scores: Aubrey Koch 113, Maddy Barnes 131, Ashlyn Draube 147
Other D-S scores: Lillian Schultz 125, Maggie Hennings 126, Gracie Outhouse 133, Bobbi Jipsen 140