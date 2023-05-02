(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley and Boyer Valley claimed conference championships, Atlantic won a home tournament and East Mills, Missouri Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also victorious in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday.
Atlantic Invitational — 1. Atlantic 383, 2. Clarinda 390, 5. Harlan 401, 6. Kuemper Catholic 407, 7. Denison-Schleswig 417, 8. Lewis Central 419, 10. Red Oak 429, 11. Shenandoah 451, 12. Glenwod 501
Medalist: Belle Berg, Atlantic (84)
Runner-up: Jaya West, Winterset (86)
Other KMAland Top 20:
3. Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda (89)
4. Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (90)
5. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (90)
6. Elsa Tiefenthaler, Kuemper Catholic (94)
8. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (95)
10. Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (98)
13. Makenna Schroeder, Atlantic (99)
14. Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central (99)
15. Ella Freund, Harlan (99)
16. Macy Mueller, Harlan (99)
17. Gianna Rock, Clarinda (99)
20. Emily Bahnsen, Denison-Schleswig (101)
East Mills 233 Essex-Stanton NTS Hamburg NTS
Medalist: Emersyn Burdic, East Mills (48)
Runner-up: Mallory Lang, East Mills (52)
Other East Mills: Loycee Palmer 62, Allison VanArsdel 71
Essex-Stanton: Jenna Stephens 59
Hamburg: Hilda Thompson 64, Gracee Thompson 66
Missouri Valley 248 Griswold NTS
Medalist: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (45)
Runner-up: Joey Reynolds, Griswold (50)
Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts & Addy Vogel 58, Sam Prokupek 82
Other Griswold: Linsey Keiser 54
Pride of Iowa Tournament — 1. Southwest Valley 375, 2. Nodaway Valley 401, 3. Martensdale-St. Marys 408, 4. Mount Ayr 434, 5. East Union 444, 6. Wayne 453, 7. Southeast Warren 492, Bedford NTS, Lenox NTS
Medalist: Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley (83)
Runner-up: Becca Wetzel, Southwest Valley (91)
Rest of Top 12 (All-POI):
3. Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys (92)
4. Kendra Sleep, Bedford (93)
5. Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley (97)
6. Macy Steele, Martensdale-St. Marys & Mallory Russell, Nodaway Valley & Peyton Rhoades, Wayne (98)
9. Ashlyn Gutierrez, Nodaway Valley (99)
10. Lindsey Davis, Nodaway Valley (100)
11. Kami Willis, Mount Ayr (102)
12. Sidney Crill, Southwest Valley (104)
Check out the complete results from the POI Tournament below.
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Boyer Valley 235, 2. Glidden-Ralston 252, CAM NTS, Coon Rapids-Bayard NTS, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton NTS, Woodbine NTS
Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (44)
Runner-up: Reese Snyder, CAM (51)
Rest of the top 19:
3. Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (52)
4. Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley (56)
5. Mataya Bromert, Boyer Valley (57)
6. Reese Miller, Boyer Valley & Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (58)
8. Jersey Gray, Woodbine (61)
9. Hayley Follmann, Boyer Valley & Zoey Soma, Boyer Valley (64)
11. Abby Tibken, CAM (68)
12. Gracyn Robbins, Coon Rapids-Bayard (73)
13. Summer South, Coon Rapids-Bayard (74)
14. Summer Toms, Glidden-Ralston & Emmersynn Chaney, Glidden-Ralston & Valery Coakley, Woodbine (75)
17. Sarah Roberts, Boyer Valley (78)
18. Emma Antonen, Glidden-Ralston (80)
19. Ashtyn Klocke, Glidden-Ralston (82)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 216 Sioux City North 230 Sioux City West 244 Thomas Jefferson 261
Medalist: Brianna DeLaGarza, Sioux City West (45)
Runner-up: Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (47)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Cora Eckhoff 47, Maddie Hilts 54, Katherine Johnson 57, Morgan Pack 58, Kelsi Skatges 63, Ashlyn Prosser 64
Sioux City North: Kylie Hamer 50, Kendall Puetz 57, Bailey Steward 60, Laila Petite 63, Hannah Hoffman 65, Melia Padilla 69
Other Sioux City West: Kennice Medina 62
Thomas Jefferson: Claire Husen & Kam Tooley & Hannah Crighton 63, Maddie Garrison 72, Kenzie Garrison 77
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
No stats reported.