(KMAland) -- Five KMAland golfers find themselves in the top 20 of their respective state tournaments after their first day.
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Cedar Pointe (Boone/Ames)
IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers leads KMAlanders after the first day. Powers is tied for ninth with an 89 (+17). Riverside's Addison Brink is 11th with a 90 (+18) and Sidney's Avery Dowling carded a 92 (+20). She is tied for 14th.
Sidney currently sits ninth in the team race with a 415 team score.
Other individual scores:
T17. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (93)
T25. Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (99)
T25. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (99)
T45. Ellie Ward, Sidney (106)
54. Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley (108)
62. Eliah Pummel, Sidney (118)
64. Sycily Baker-Hall, Sidney (120)
73. Kiara Kersten, Sidney (82)
Find the full results here.
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Golf Tournament at American Legion (Marshalltown)
The lone KMAland golfer: Addy Beiter (Kuemper Catholic) is tied for eighth after the first day. She carded an 88.
View full results here.