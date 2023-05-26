(KMAland) -- KMAland girls claimed three state medals to close out the golf state tournament on Friday.
Iowa Girls Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Cedar Pointe (Boone/Ames)
KMAland will bring home three state medals after Addison Brink of Riverside, Kylie Powers from IKM-Manning and Avery Dowling of Sidney all finished in the top nine at the Class 1A state golf tournament on Friday.
Riverside’s Addison Brink led the way with a fifth-place finish, following a 90 with an 87 for a two-day total of 177.
"I thought I played pretty well," Brink said. "My irons were working out great for me. My putting was off, but I pulled through it and kept my head up."
Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning grabbed another medal in seventh, posting a 179 (89-90).
"My short game saved me quite a bit," Powers said. "They had really fast greens, and I love putting on fast greens. Making putts and getting good chips helped me."
Avery Dowling of Sidney claimed a ninth-place medal with a 181 (92-89).
"I'm very excited about it," Dowling said of medaling. "The greens were fast. It was a tough couple of days, but I pulled through and got a medal. It means a lot to me because it proves how hard I worked and how much time I put in."
As a team, Sidney shot a 386 on Friday to finish with a two-day total of 801 in seventh place.
Hear full interviews with Dowling and Powers below.
5. Addison Brink, Riverside (90-87/177)
7. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (89-90/179)
9. Avery Dowling, Sidney (92-89/181)
22. Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (93-98/191)
31. Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (99-98/197)
41. Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (99-106/205)
44. Ellie Ward, Sidney (106-103/209)
49. Sycily Baker-Hall, Sidney (120-96/216)
51. Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley (108-109/217)
64. Ellah Pummel, Sidney (118-113/231)
73. Kiara Kersten, Sidney (154-152/306)
Check out complete results from Class 1A linked here.
Iowa Girls Class 2A State Golf Tournament at American Legion (Marshalltown)
In Class 2A, Kuemper Catholic’s Addy Beiter finished in 25th. The Knights freshman shot an 97 on Friday to finish with a two-day total of 185.
25. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (88-97/185)
Check out the complete results linked here.