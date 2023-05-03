(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton & Sioux City West’s Brianna DeLaGarza won the Sioux City East Invite while Sidney and IKM-Manning and Avery Dowling and Brooklynn Currin claimed conference titles in KMAland girls golf on Wednesday.
Sioux City East Invitational — 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 384, 2. Atlantic 395, 3. Sioux City East 400, 4. Bishop Heelan Catholic 421, 5. Sioux City West 432, 6. LeMars 449, 8. Sioux City North 451
Medalist: Brianna DeLaGarza, Sioux City West (87)
Runner-up: Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (88)
Rest of the top 15 (among KMAlanders):
3. Maddie Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (89)
4. Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (90)
5. Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (94)
6. Hollie Peterson, Sioux City East (98)
7. Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (98)
8. Emma Rose, Atlantic (98)
9. Alyssa Schorg, Bishop Heelan Catholic (98)
10. Abby Smith, Atlantic (99)
11. Makenna Schroeder, Atlantic (100)
13. Aubrey Koch, Sioux City East (102)
14. Morgan Pack, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (102)
15. McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic (102)
Corner Conference Tournament — 1. Sidney 387, 2. East Mills 486, 3. Essex/Stanton 503, Griswold NTS, Hamburg NTS
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (91)
Runner-up: Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney (2)
Western Iowa Conference Tournament — 1. IKM-Manning 394, 2. Treynor 401, 3. Logan-Magnolia 419, 4. Underwood 426, 5. Riverside 427, 6. Audubon 439, 7. Missouri Valley 474, 8. Tri-Center 486
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (75)
Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (80)
