(KMAland) -- Southwest Valley won the POI championship, Atlantic had the high finish at their home tournament and Mo Valley, Treynor, Underwood, Audubon, Boyer Valley & SC North were other winners in KMAland girls golf on Tuesday.
Betty Heflin Invite at Atlantic
The Atlantic girls shot a 413 and had the high area finish at their home Betty Heflin Invite. The Trojans were fourth behind ADM (388), Winterset (399) and Carroll (401).
Creston took fifth with a 417, Red Oak was sixth with a 421, Shenandoah shot a 433 in seventh and Harlan had a 435 in eighth. Glenwood finished ninth with a 438, Denison-Schleswig came in 10th with a 444 and Clarinda shot a 451 in 11th.
Creston’s Maria Groumoutis had the high area finish with a 90 in fourth place while Glenwood’s Faith Weber was fifth with a 94. Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill shot a 95 in sixth place, and Belle Berg topped Atlantic in seventh place with a 95 of her own. Red Oak’s Brynn Knaus came in eighth with a 96,
Timber Svendsen of Harlan carded a 97 in ninth and Mikaela Downing shot a 100 for Creston in 12th. Atlantic’s Abby Smith posted a 100 in 13th place, and Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins came in 15th with a 103. Other area scores:
17. Lennon O’Neal, Red Oak (103)
19. Sarra Leath, Glenwood (103)
20. Tessa Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (103)
21. Adelia Lydon, Red Oak (104)
26. Gianna Rock, Clarinda (106)
27. Ella Freund, Harlan (107)
28. Kate Foglesong, Creston (108)
29. Amelia Mattes, Shenandoah (108)
30. Kara Kenkel, Harlan (109)
31. Reagan Leonard, Atlantic (109)
32. Lexi Noelck, Atlantic (109)
33. Lizzy Ayala, Denison-Schleswig (110)
34. Abby Muller, Atlantic (111)
35. Lillian Schultz, Denison-Schleswig (112)
37. Avery Joyce, Glenwood (114)
38. Molli Finn, Shenandoah (114)
41. Mya Hammons, Shenandoah (116)
42. Estephany Medina, Red Oak (118)
43. Josie Johnston, Creston (119)
44. Gracie Outhouse, Denison-Schleswig (119)
45. McKenna Yearington, Clarinda (120)
46. Keelee Razee, Shenandoah (121)
47. Jocelyn Kirk, Shenandoah (121)
48. Kamryn McCoy, Clarinda (1220
50. Macy Mueller, Harlan (122)
51. Nissa Molgaard, Atlantic (123)
52. Grace Tigges, Kuemper Catholic (125)
53. Maggie Hennings, Denison-Schleswig (127)
54. Jorja Brown, Clarinda (127)
55. Katy Plambeck, Glenwood (127)
56. Tela Schwery, Harlan (129)
59. Bobbi Jepsen, Denison-Schleswig (137)
60. Lexi Meier, Red Oak (147)
61. Reece Kinsella, Creston (155)
62. Emily Walters, Glenwood (161)
Missouri Valley 255 Griswold NTS
Medalist: Ava Hilts, Missouri Valley (55)
Runner-up: Linsey Keiser, Griswold (56)
Other Missouri Valley scores: Henley Arbaugh 58, Madison Lustgraaf 70, Mackenzie Frasier 72, Paige Russmann 74, Addy Vogel 85
Other Griswold score: Joanna Reynolds 56
Treynor 202 Logan-Magnolia 220
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (42)
Runner-up: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (43)
Other Treynor scores: Keely Smith 54, Andi Piittmann 63, Grace Alff 68, Grace Abbott 70
Logan-Magnolia scores: Kali Collins 54, Macanna Guritz & Cara Ohl 55, Karsten Bruns 56, Mackenna Bucksbee 60, Jazmyn Guritz 65
Underwood 261 AHSTW NTS
Medalist: Lydia Bracker, Underwood (61)
Runner-up: Sierra Fox, Underwood (64)
Other Underwood scores: Amelia Lorenzen 67, Kailynn Brecher 69, Mary Stephens 72
Audubon 221 Riverside 243
Medalist: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (47)
Runner-up: Addison Brink, Riverside (50)
Other Audubon scores: Sienna Albertson & Allison Elmquist 57, Kacie Anthofer 60
Other Riverside scores: McKenna Sick 51, Kia Meek 69, Akia Turney 73, Autumn Bennett 74, Molly Jacobs 80
Pride of Iowa Tournament (at Corning)
Southwest Valley scored three in the top 11 and won the Pride of Iowa Conference championship on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves finished with a 454 to win the meet by 20 strokes over second-place East Union. Nodaway Valley added a 497 in third, Mount Ayr had a 513 in fourth, Central Decatur carded a 523 in fifth and Wayne finished out with a 548 in sixth.
Kaylin Lack of East Union won the conference championship with a 98, finishing four strokes ahead of second-place Macy Steele of Martensdale-St. Marys. Emmalee Schafer of Mount Ayr (103) and Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis (107) and Ashlyn Gutierrez (107) rounded out the top five.
Ari Nopoulos of Central Decatur shot a 108 in sixth while Bedford’s Kendra Sleep was seventh with a 109 and Caitlyn Maynes of Lenox shot a 111 in eighth. Southwest Valley’s run began at ninth with Becca Wetzel and continued with Miaya Fourez and Maggie Haer. All three Timberwolves finished with a 111.
Takota Cordell of Lenox (113), East Union’s Sara Collins (115), Mallory Weehler of Mount Ayr (117) and Nodaway Valley’s Bella Hogan (121) rounded out the top 15. View the complete results from the meet below.
Rolling Valley: Boyer Valley 209 Coon Rapids-Bayard 235 CAM NTS Glidden-Ralston NTS Woodbine NTS
Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (44)
Runner-up: Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley (49)
Other Boyer Valley scores: Jaci Petersen 54, Hayley Follmann 62, Kylie Kepford 66, Zoey Soma 71
Coon Rapids-Bayard scores: Brynn Bass 52, Emma Hart 43, Morgan Hart 59, Gracyn Robbins 69, Macy Winnett 71
CAM scores: Reese Snyder & Mady McKee 51
Glidden-Ralston scores: Addie Boell 59, Breanna Schon 60, Liz Lloyd 65
Woodbine score: Savannah Marshall 65
Sioux City North 213 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 214
Medalist: Avery Beller, Sioux City North (43)
Runner-up: Madison Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (52)
Other SC North scores: Mackenzie Larson & Bailey Steward 56, Laila Petite 58, Kendall Puetz 62, Kylie Hamer 72
Other SBL scores: Cara Patrick & Cora Eckhoff 53, Morgan Pack 56, Ashlyn Prosser 57, Kelsi Skatges 67
Albia 165 Moravia 256 Davis County 269
Medalist: Emma Bradley, Albia (52)
Moravia scores: Clara Ballanger 55, Reagan Dowdy 59, Makayla Snow 69, Calista Cremeens 73