(KMAland) -- Creston had a strong tournament showing while Griswold, Audubon and Boyer Valley were winners in Tuesday night's girls golf action.
Atlantic Tournament
Creston took second by shooting a 380. Rylie Driskel was the champion with a 79. Harlan's Jocelyn Cheek carded a 91 to take fifth, Shenanodah's Bailey Maher was sixth to pace the Fillies' third-place finish as a team. Maria Groumoutis (Creston) was eighth.
Griswold 227 Missouri Valley 238
Medalist: Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (46)
Runner-up: Mikala Pelzer, Griswold (57)
Other Griswold: Brooke Berg 62, Linsey Kieser 62, Britney Nelson 66
Missouri Valley: Henley Arbaugh 59
Audubon 238 Riverside NTS
Medalist: Adi Brink, Riverside (45)
Runner-up: Sydney Beymer, Audubon (54)
Other AUD: Kali Irlmeier 57, Allison Elmquist 59, Madison Vorm 68, Kacie Anthofer 69
Other RIV: McKenna Sick 65, Lily Mace 80
Boyer Valley 185, Coon Rapids 213, Woodbine 270, CAM NTS, Exira-EHK NTS, Glidden-Ralston NTS
Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (43)
Runner-up: Katelyn Nielsen, Boyer Valley (44)
Other BV: Alexia Miller 49, Makenzie Dumbaugh 49
CRB: Bryn Bass 52, Alaya Betts 53, Emma Hart 53, Morgan Hart 55, Haley Habur 63
Woodbine: Shannon Hopkins 56, Savannah Marshall 69, Kelly Snyder 70, Tally Reisz 75
EEHK: Shay Burmeister 51, Mollie Rasmussen 61
G-R: Kim Daily 52, Elizabeth Lloyd 59, Macy Snyder 76
KMALAND GOLF SCOREBOARD (5/4)
