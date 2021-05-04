Golf
(KMAland) -- Creston had a strong tournament showing while Griswold, Audubon and Boyer Valley were winners in Tuesday night's girls golf action. 

Atlantic Tournament

Creston took second by shooting a 380. Rylie Driskel was the champion with a 79. Harlan's Jocelyn Cheek carded a 91 to take fifth, Shenanodah's Bailey Maher was sixth to pace the Fillies' third-place finish as a team. Maria Groumoutis (Creston) was eighth. 

Griswold 227 Missouri Valley 238

Medalist: Jenna Reynolds, Griswold (46)

Runner-up: Mikala Pelzer, Griswold (57)

Other Griswold: Brooke Berg 62, Linsey Kieser 62, Britney Nelson 66

Missouri Valley: Henley Arbaugh 59 

Audubon 238 Riverside NTS 

Medalist: Adi Brink, Riverside (45)

Runner-up: Sydney Beymer, Audubon (54)

Other AUD: Kali Irlmeier 57, Allison Elmquist 59, Madison Vorm 68, Kacie Anthofer 69

Other RIV: McKenna Sick 65, Lily Mace 80 

Boyer Valley 185, Coon Rapids 213, Woodbine 270, CAM NTS, Exira-EHK NTS, Glidden-Ralston NTS

Medalist: Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (43)

Runner-up: Katelyn Nielsen, Boyer Valley (44)

Other BV: Alexia Miller 49, Makenzie Dumbaugh 49

CRB: Bryn Bass 52, Alaya Betts 53, Emma Hart 53, Morgan Hart 55, Haley Habur 63

Woodbine: Shannon Hopkins 56, Savannah Marshall 69, Kelly Snyder 70, Tally Reisz 75

EEHK: Shay Burmeister 51, Mollie Rasmussen 61

G-R: Kim Daily 52, Elizabeth Lloyd 59, Macy Snyder 76

