(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston won the latest Rolling Valley meet while Harlan, IKM-Manning, Mount Ayr and Heelan were also winners in KMAland girls golf on Thursday.

Harlan 201 Denison-Schleswig 208 

Medalist: Ella Freund, Harlan & Tanna Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (48)

Other Harlan: Macy Mueller 50, Timber Svendsen 51, Cara Kenkel 52, Tela Schwery 61, Caitlyn Ryan 81

Other Denison-Schleswig: Emily Bahnsen 49, Maggie Hennings 55, Isabel Jepsen 56, Quinlan Bygness 59, Ava Pauley 61

IKM-Manning 207 Missouri Valley 251

Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (44)

Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (47)

Other IKM-Manning: Maeve Nielsen & Eryn Ramsey 54, Brooke Booth & Megan Williams 55, Ella Richards 58

Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts 57, Addy Vogel 67, Sam Prokupek 83

Mount Ayr 229 Lenox NTS 

Medalist: Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr (55)

Runner-up: Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (57)

Other Mount Ayr: Olivia Huntington 58, Kamryn Willis 59, Ayla Murphy 79

Lenox: Hadlee Christensen 68

Van Meter 218 Central Decatur NTS Interstate 35 NTS 

Medalist: Danielle Jones, Van Meter (51)

Runner-up: Claire Newell, Van Meter (52)

Central Decatur: Arianna Nopoulos 55, Courtney Olsen 61

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Glidden-Ralston 440, 2. Boyer Valley 444

Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (88)

Runner-up: Reese Snyder, CAM (99)

Rest of the top 7:

3. Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (99)

4. Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (106)

5. Reese Miller, Boyer Valley (107)

6. Amelia Garrett, Glidden-Ralston (107)

7. Hayley Follmann, Boyer Valley (109)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 222 LeMars 233 

Medalist: Gracie King, Bishop Heelan Catholic (51)

Runner-up: Sydney Kobb, Bishop Heelan Catholic (54)

Other Heelan scores: Kayla Koob 58, Delaney Peck 59, Karley Koob 60, Naomi Kieffer 64

LeMars: Jada Plueger 56, Taylor Mackey 58, Raegan Davis 59, Mya Skov 60, Metta Skova 63, Mary Sullivan 66

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia  

Nothing reported.

