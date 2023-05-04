(KMAland) -- Glidden-Ralston won the latest Rolling Valley meet while Harlan, IKM-Manning, Mount Ayr and Heelan were also winners in KMAland girls golf on Thursday.
Harlan 201 Denison-Schleswig 208
Medalist: Ella Freund, Harlan & Tanna Petersen, Denison-Schleswig (48)
Other Harlan: Macy Mueller 50, Timber Svendsen 51, Cara Kenkel 52, Tela Schwery 61, Caitlyn Ryan 81
Other Denison-Schleswig: Emily Bahnsen 49, Maggie Hennings 55, Isabel Jepsen 56, Quinlan Bygness 59, Ava Pauley 61
IKM-Manning 207 Missouri Valley 251
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (44)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (47)
Other IKM-Manning: Maeve Nielsen & Eryn Ramsey 54, Brooke Booth & Megan Williams 55, Ella Richards 58
Other Missouri Valley: Ava Hilts 57, Addy Vogel 67, Sam Prokupek 83
Mount Ayr 229 Lenox NTS
Medalist: Mallory Weehler, Mount Ayr (55)
Runner-up: Linsie Barnes, Mount Ayr (57)
Other Mount Ayr: Olivia Huntington 58, Kamryn Willis 59, Ayla Murphy 79
Lenox: Hadlee Christensen 68
Van Meter 218 Central Decatur NTS Interstate 35 NTS
Medalist: Danielle Jones, Van Meter (51)
Runner-up: Claire Newell, Van Meter (52)
Central Decatur: Arianna Nopoulos 55, Courtney Olsen 61
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament — 1. Glidden-Ralston 440, 2. Boyer Valley 444
Medalist: Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston (88)
Runner-up: Reese Snyder, CAM (99)
Rest of the top 7:
3. Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (99)
4. Elizabeth Lloyd, Glidden-Ralston (106)
5. Reese Miller, Boyer Valley (107)
6. Amelia Garrett, Glidden-Ralston (107)
7. Hayley Follmann, Boyer Valley (109)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 222 LeMars 233
Medalist: Gracie King, Bishop Heelan Catholic (51)
Runner-up: Sydney Kobb, Bishop Heelan Catholic (54)
Other Heelan scores: Kayla Koob 58, Delaney Peck 59, Karley Koob 60, Naomi Kieffer 64
LeMars: Jada Plueger 56, Taylor Mackey 58, Raegan Davis 59, Mya Skov 60, Metta Skova 63, Mary Sullivan 66
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Nothing reported.