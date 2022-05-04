(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North’s Avery Beller were champions at the Sioux City East Invitational on Wednesday.
Corner Conference Tournament (at Sidney)
The Sidney girls and Avery Dowling of Sidney claimed Corner championships on Wednesday. Check out the complete recap linked here.
Western Iowa Conference Tournament (at Atlantic)
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers and the Treynor team picked up Western Iowa Conference titles on Wednesday. Find the complete recap linked here.
Sioux City East Invitational
Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot a 361 and won by five strokes over Bishop Heelan Catholic. LeMars added a 367, and Sioux City North and Sioux City East shot a 369 and 399, respectively.
North’s Avery Beller shot a 78 to win the tournament ahead of Anna Fenton of Bishop Heelan Catholic, finishing with an 80. Dani Hurt of LeMars (83) and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Morgan Peck (87) and Cora Eckhoff (88) rounded out the top five.
Sioux City East’s Kayla Benson had an 89 in sixth, Madi Cramer of Heelan shot a 90 in seventh and Taylor Mackey of LeMars had a 90 of her own to take eighth. Madison Hilts of SBL and Zoe Wittkop of LeMars rounded out the top 10 with a 92 and 93, respectively.
