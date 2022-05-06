Addison Brink and McKenna Sick

(KMAland) -- Creston beat Red Oak by two strokes, Underwood beat Riverside despite the Bulldogs posting the top two individual finishers and Treynor edged IKM-Manning on Friday.

Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.

Creston 210 Red Oak 212

Medalist: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (43)

Runner-up: Mikaela Downing, Creston (46)

Other Creston scores: Maria Groumoutis 48, Kate Foglesong 58, Josie Johnston 58

Other Red Oak scores: Addey Lydon 48, Lennon O’Neal 58, Steph Medina 53, Lexi Meier 69, Hannah Smith 72

Underwood 226 Riverside 236

Medalist: Addison Brink, Riverside (50)

Runner-up: McKenna Sick, Riverside (51)

Underwood scores: Lydia Bracker 52, Mary Stephens 54, Sierra Fox 55, Kailynn Bracker 65

Other Riverside scores: Kia Meek 62, Autumn Bennett 73, Akia Turney 81, Molly Jacobs 83

Treynor 202 IKM-Manning 217

Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)

Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (43)

Other Treynor scores: Madeline Lewis 48, Keely Smith 54, Andralynne Pittmann 57, Grace Abbot 69, Mia Harter 74

Other IKM-Manning scores: Megan Williams 57, Brooke Booth 58, Maeve Nielsen 61, Bailee Germer 62, Eryn Ramsey 66

Other Area Scores

MISSING: CAM at West Central Valley 

MISSING: Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni 

