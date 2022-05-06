(KMAland) -- Creston beat Red Oak by two strokes, Underwood beat Riverside despite the Bulldogs posting the top two individual finishers and Treynor edged IKM-Manning on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.
Creston 210 Red Oak 212
Medalist: Brynn Knaus, Red Oak (43)
Runner-up: Mikaela Downing, Creston (46)
Other Creston scores: Maria Groumoutis 48, Kate Foglesong 58, Josie Johnston 58
Other Red Oak scores: Addey Lydon 48, Lennon O’Neal 58, Steph Medina 53, Lexi Meier 69, Hannah Smith 72
Underwood 226 Riverside 236
Medalist: Addison Brink, Riverside (50)
Runner-up: McKenna Sick, Riverside (51)
Underwood scores: Lydia Bracker 52, Mary Stephens 54, Sierra Fox 55, Kailynn Bracker 65
Other Riverside scores: Kia Meek 62, Autumn Bennett 73, Akia Turney 81, Molly Jacobs 83
Treynor 202 IKM-Manning 217
Medalist: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (41)
Runner-up: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (43)
Other Treynor scores: Madeline Lewis 48, Keely Smith 54, Andralynne Pittmann 57, Grace Abbot 69, Mia Harter 74
Other IKM-Manning scores: Megan Williams 57, Brooke Booth 58, Maeve Nielsen 61, Bailee Germer 62, Eryn Ramsey 66
Other Area Scores
MISSING: CAM at West Central Valley
MISSING: Moravia, Mormon Trail at Lamoni