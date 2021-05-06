(KMAland) -- Taylor Elam and LC won the city championship, and Shenandoah, Glenwood, Lo-Ma, Audubon, Lenox and Wayne were other winners in KMAland girls golf on Thursday.
Shenandoah 200 Essex 224 Sidney 231
Medalist: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (46)
Runner-up: Brooke Bauer, Shenandoah (46)
Other Shenandoah: Morgan McGargill 52, Halle Wheatley & Keelee Razee 56, Molli Finn 58
Essex: Helen Nicholas 51, Allie Sandin 55, Leah Sandin 58, Abby Burke & Grace Thompson 60
Sidney: Avery Dowling 52, Eve Brumbaugh 53, Tia McClane 60, Sycily Hall 66, Kennedy Shull 67, Matty Christiansen 69
Glenwood 191 Red Oak 253
Medalist: Haley Woods, Glenwood (46)
Runner-up: Morgan Stanislav, Glenwood (47)
Other Glenwood: Sarra Leath 47, Faith Weber 51, Avery Joyce 59, Sophie Benson 60
Red Oak: Allie Allison 54, Ryleigh Patterson 64, Lennon O’Neal 66, Payton Bass 69, Ashlyn Blackman 77, Macie Graber 80
Council Bluffs City Tournament
Lewis Central and Taylor Elam won city championships on Thursday at Fox Run. Elam shot an 87 to win the city title while the Titans posted a 419 as a team to win the team championship.
Lainey Sheffield of St. Albert was second with a 102, leading the Saintes to a second place finish as a team with a score of 425. Jordan Petersen of Lewis Central and Ella Klusman of St. Albert shot a 105 each to go third and fourth, respectively, and Alexis Narmi of St. Albert rounded out the top five with a 107.
Abraham Lincoln’s Lauren Hansen placed sixth with a 109. The Lynx were third as a team with a 490 score. In seventh, Thomas Jefferson’s Chrisha Doss shot a 110, and Kaitlyn Brandenburg of Lewis Central, Lily Krohn of St. Albert and Cora Johnson of Lewis Central rounded out the top 10 with a 111, 111 and 116, respectively.
Logan-Magnolia 239 Missouri Valley 241
Medalist: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (51)
Runner-up: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (56)
Other Logan-Magnolia: Audrey Roden 59, Courtney Ohl 64, Karsten Bruns 65, Macanna Gurts & Cara Ohl 71
Other Missouri Valley: Madison Mahoney 56, Maya Zappia 57, Maddie Hansen 72
Audubon 211 Underwood 228
Medalist: Sydney Beymer, Audubon (48)
Runner-up: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (52)
Other Audubon: Allison Elmquist 54, Kacie Anthofer 57, Madison Vorm 60
Underwood: Lydia Bracker, Sierra Fox & Alizabeth Jacobsen 55, Ava Bracker 63
Lenox 227 Mount Ayr 236
Medalist: Chelsey Hoakison, Lenox (49)
Runner-up: Melaina Haley, Mount Ayr (57)
Other Lenox: Takota Cordell & Austen David 58, Jordan England 62, Abbie Notz 66, Caitlyn Maynes 71
Other Mount Ayr: Emmalee Schafer 57, Hallee Stewart & Linsie Barnes 61, Mallory Weehler 64, Ally Shelley 65
Wayne 214 Mormon Trail 234
Medalist: Abby Clark, Wayne (43)
Runner-up: Chelsea Johnson, Mormon Trail (49)
Other Wayne: Abbigail Cox 51, Kenna Nickell 57, Tara McCaslan 63, Claire Carpenter 65
Other Mormon Trail: Cali Arnold 58, Annika Shanks 63, Skylar Coffey 64, Mattie Lovett 67, Nicole McMillen 75
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD
Council Bluffs City Tournament: 1. Lewis Central 419, 2. St. Albert 425, 3. Abraham Lincoln 490, Thomas Jefferson NTS
East Mills, Griswold at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur, Lamoni at Van Meter
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City West at LeMars
Melcher-Dallas, Seymour at Moravia