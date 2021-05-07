Lewis Central Titans

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Treynor each garnered conference wins on Friday.

Check out the full rundown from girls golf action in KMAland below.

Lewis Central 201 Clarinda 210

Medalist: Taylor Elam, Lewis Central (44)

Runner-up: Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (48)

Other LC: Jordan Petersen 50, Kaitlyn Brandenburg 54, Megan Gittins 54, Simone McCarty 58, Cora Johnson 58

Other Clarinda: Jadyn Sunderman 51, Jalyn Sharr 55, Ava Sharr 56, Jorja Brown 59, Kamryn McCoy 60

Treynor 201 IKM-Manning 219 

Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (41)

Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (43)

Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 45, Keeley Smith 52, Andi Pittman 63, Mia Harter 78, Grace Abbott 80

Other IKMM: Bre Muhlbauer 51, Eryn Ramsey 62, Brooke Booth 63, Maeve Nielsen 69, Bailee Germer 74 

Des Moines Christian 208, CAM 218, West Central Valley NTS 

Medalist: Reese Snyder, CAM (42)

Runner-up: Ellie O'Bannon & Grace Osthus, Des Moines Christian (52)

Other CAM: Mady McKee 54, Meredith Rich 56, Eva Steffensen 66

KMALAND GIRLS GOLF SCOREBOARD (5/7)

Lewis Central 201 Clarinda 210 

Treynor 201 IKM-Manning 219 

Mount Ayr, Interstate 35 at Central Decatur

Des Moines Christian 208, CAM 218, West Central Valley NTS 

Moravia at Lamoni 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.