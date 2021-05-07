(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Treynor each garnered conference wins on Friday.
Check out the full rundown from girls golf action in KMAland below.
Lewis Central 201 Clarinda 210
Medalist: Taylor Elam, Lewis Central (44)
Runner-up: Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (48)
Other LC: Jordan Petersen 50, Kaitlyn Brandenburg 54, Megan Gittins 54, Simone McCarty 58, Cora Johnson 58
Other Clarinda: Jadyn Sunderman 51, Jalyn Sharr 55, Ava Sharr 56, Jorja Brown 59, Kamryn McCoy 60
Treynor 201 IKM-Manning 219
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (41)
Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (43)
Other Treynor: Maddie Lewis 45, Keeley Smith 52, Andi Pittman 63, Mia Harter 78, Grace Abbott 80
Other IKMM: Bre Muhlbauer 51, Eryn Ramsey 62, Brooke Booth 63, Maeve Nielsen 69, Bailee Germer 74
Des Moines Christian 208, CAM 218, West Central Valley NTS
Medalist: Reese Snyder, CAM (42)
Runner-up: Ellie O'Bannon & Grace Osthus, Des Moines Christian (52)
Other CAM: Mady McKee 54, Meredith Rich 56, Eva Steffensen 66
