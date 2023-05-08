(KMAland) -- Atlantic won the Hawkeye Ten Tournament while Sidney, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Underwood and Martensdale-St. Marys were also among the winners in KMAland girls golf Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Denison – 1. Atlantic 383, 2. Clarinda 409, 3. Harlan 421, 4. Red Oak 424, 5. Denison-Schleswig 430, 6. Kuemper Catholic 434, 7. Shenandoah 439, 8. St. Albert 474, 9. Glenwood 489, 10. Lewis Central 504, 11. Creston NTS
Medalist: Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic (91)
Runner-up: Belle Berg, Atlantic (91)
Sidney 209 Mount Ayr 228 Bedford NTS Lenox NTS
Medalist: Avery Dowling, Sidney (41)
Runner-up: Kendra Sleep, Bedford (49)
Other Sidney Scores: Eve Brumbaugh 51, Ellie Ward 56, Sycily Hall 61, Kiara Kersten 65, Eliah Pummel 70
Mount Ayr Scores: Kamryn Willis 54, Mallory Weehler 55, Olivia Huntington 58, Alana Doolittle 51, Linsie Barnes 70, Ayla Murphy 74
Other Bedford Scores: Kynlee Kimpson 63
Lenox Scores: Hadlee Christensen 67
Riverside 231 Audubon 244
Medalist: Addison Brink, Riverside (48)
Runner-up: Kali Irlmeier, Audubon (53)
Other Riverside Scores: Kia Meek 60, Jadyn Beckman 60, Autumn Bennett 63, Jadyn Carrigan 69, Akla Bennter 82
Other Audubon Scores: Kali Irlmeier 53, Mari Gleason 57, Alexandra Asmus 64, Samantha Warnaca 70
IKM-Manning 205 Treynor 207
Medalist: Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (39)
Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (44)
Other IKM-Manning Scores: Ella Richards 52, Maeve Nielsen 53, Brooke Booth 56, Eryn Ramsey 57, Megan Williams 58
Other Treynor Scores: Sophi Pedersen 54, Brooke Atterberry 56, Grace Alff 58, Harlie Sauser 58, Molly Coffman 59
Underwood 207 Tri-Center 221
Medalist: Mary Stephens, Underwood (44)
Runner-up: Natalie Ausdmore, Tri-Center (50) & Kailynn Brecher, Underwood (50)
Other Underwood Scores: Julia Thomas 56, Amelia Lorenzen 57, Lydia Bracker 58, Miranda Lorenzen 61
Other Tri-Center Scores: Lilly Thomas 51, Lindsay Wham 57, Kim Carlson 63, Kendra Calhoon 66
Logan-Magnolia 240 Missouri Valley 266
Medalist: Henley Arbaugh, Missouri Valley (52)
Runner-up: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (57)
Other Logan-Magnolia Scores: Mackenna Bucksbee 57, Cara Ohl 59, Jazmyn Guritz 67, Steph Schmit 57, Brooke Johnsen 70
Other Missouri Valley Scores: Ava Hilts 60, Addy Vogel 66, Sam Pro 88
Nodaway Valley, East Union at Southwest Valley
No Results Reported
Martensdale-St. Marys 213 Wayne 234 Central Decatur NTS
Medalist: Kathryn Ballard, Martensdale-St. Marys (51)
Runner-up: Macy Steele, Martensdale-St. Marys & Carly Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (53)
Other MSTM Scores: Abigail White 56, Carly Krogman 58, Priscila Palacios 64
Wayne Scores: Peyton Rhoades 55, Tara McCaslan 57, Riley Langloss 61, Claire Carpenter 61, Emily Black 81
Central Decatur Scores: Ari Nopoulos 54, Courtney Olsen 67
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
No Results Reported