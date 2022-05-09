Tri-Center Trojans

(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, IKM-Manning, Treynor and Logan-Magnolia won Western Iowa Conference matches on Monday.

Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.

Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Creston

Atlantic won a tiebreaker with Creston for the team title while Creston’s Maria Groumoutis was the individual champion. Find Nick Stavas’ full story linked here.

IKM-Manning 232 Riverside 245

Medalist: Addison Brink, Riverside (46)

Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (47)

Other IKM-Manning scores: Maeve Nielsen 61, Brooke Booth 62, Megan Williams 62, Bailee Germer 64, Eryn Ramsey 72

Other Riverside scores: McKenna Sick 53, Kia Meek 66, Autumn Bennett 80, Akia Truney 91, Molly Jacobs 96

Logan-Magnolia 218 Audubon 237

Medalist: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (52)

Runner-up: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (54)

Other Lo-Ma scores: Mackenna Bucksbee 56, Karsten Bruns 56, Jazmyn Guritz 64

Audubon scores: Allison Elmquist 55, Kali Irlmeier 56, Kacie Anthofer 58, Sienna Albertsen 68

Tri-Center 224 Underwood 231

Medalist: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center (52)

Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (52)

Other T-C scores: Natalie Ausdemore 54, Morgan Lockman 58, Lydia Assman 60, Maddie Wood 69, Kim Carlson 72

Other Underwood scores: Sierra Fox 54, Kailynn Brecher 64, Lydia Bracker 64, Amelia Lorenzen 81

Treynor 191 Missouri Valley 298

Medalist: Brooklyn Currin, Treynor (42)

Runner-up: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (46)

Other Treynor scores: Andi Pittmann 48, Keely Smith 55, Grace Alff 68, Grace Abbott 70

MV scores: Henley Arbaugh 56, Ava Hilts 67, Madison Lustgraaf 87, Addy Vogel 88, Paige Russman 106

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic

Boyer Valley won the conference title was Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Emma Hart was the individual champion. Read Trevor Maeder’s recap here.

Other Area Scores

Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley at East Union (MISSING)

Bedford, Lenox at Mount Ayr (MISSING)

Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur (MISSING)

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (MISSING)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.