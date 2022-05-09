(KMAland) -- Tri-Center, IKM-Manning, Treynor and Logan-Magnolia won Western Iowa Conference matches on Monday.
Check out the full KMAland girls golf rundown below.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament at Creston
Atlantic won a tiebreaker with Creston for the team title while Creston’s Maria Groumoutis was the individual champion. Find Nick Stavas’ full story linked here.
IKM-Manning 232 Riverside 245
Medalist: Addison Brink, Riverside (46)
Runner-up: Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning (47)
Other IKM-Manning scores: Maeve Nielsen 61, Brooke Booth 62, Megan Williams 62, Bailee Germer 64, Eryn Ramsey 72
Other Riverside scores: McKenna Sick 53, Kia Meek 66, Autumn Bennett 80, Akia Truney 91, Molly Jacobs 96
Logan-Magnolia 218 Audubon 237
Medalist: Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia (52)
Runner-up: Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia (54)
Other Lo-Ma scores: Mackenna Bucksbee 56, Karsten Bruns 56, Jazmyn Guritz 64
Audubon scores: Allison Elmquist 55, Kali Irlmeier 56, Kacie Anthofer 58, Sienna Albertsen 68
Tri-Center 224 Underwood 231
Medalist: Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center (52)
Runner-up: Mary Stephens, Underwood (52)
Other T-C scores: Natalie Ausdemore 54, Morgan Lockman 58, Lydia Assman 60, Maddie Wood 69, Kim Carlson 72
Other Underwood scores: Sierra Fox 54, Kailynn Brecher 64, Lydia Bracker 64, Amelia Lorenzen 81
Treynor 191 Missouri Valley 298
Medalist: Brooklyn Currin, Treynor (42)
Runner-up: Maddie Lewis, Treynor (46)
Other Treynor scores: Andi Pittmann 48, Keely Smith 55, Grace Alff 68, Grace Abbott 70
MV scores: Henley Arbaugh 56, Ava Hilts 67, Madison Lustgraaf 87, Addy Vogel 88, Paige Russman 106
Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at Atlantic
Boyer Valley won the conference title was Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Emma Hart was the individual champion. Read Trevor Maeder’s recap here.
Other Area Scores
Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley at East Union (MISSING)
Bedford, Lenox at Mount Ayr (MISSING)
Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne at Central Decatur (MISSING)
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail (MISSING)