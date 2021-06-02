(KMAland) -- Boyer Valley posted a top five finish while Creston’s Rylie Driskell finished her career with another state medal on Wednesday at state golf. View the full area recap below.
Class 1A State Meet
Boyer Valley finished up fifth at the Class 1A meet, finishing with a 392 on day two and a 785 total for the two days.
The highest area finish came from IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers, who posted an 85 for day two and a 175 for the two-day total. Her finish gave her an 11th place standing for the tournament.
Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds posted a 183 two-day total to place 18th while Alexia Miller of Boyer Valley had a 185 to tie for 19th. BV’s Katelyn Neilsen was 26th with a 190, and Avery Dowling of Sidney shot a 193 for a 32nd place finish.
Other area finishes:
T44. Maci Miller, Boyer valley (202)
46. Reese Snyder, CAM (205)
T56. Jaci Petersen, Boyer Valley (213)
64. Makenzie Dumbaugh, Boyer Valley (223)
Class 2A State Meet
The Treynor girls golf team finished ninth after shooting a two-day total +255. Treynor’s Brooklynn Currin and Maddie Lewis, who finished tied for 17th and 19th, respectively, with two-day scores of 178 and 179.
Other area finishes:
60. Andi Piittmann, Treynor (224)
70. Grace Abbott, Treynor (288)
71. Grace Alff, Treynor (291)
Class 3A State Meet
The Creston girls ended up with a 10th place finish in the 3A tournament. Rylie Driskell picked up a medal with a 10th-place standing.
The Panthers senior shot an 86 for day two and a 171 two-day total. LeMars’ Danielle Hurt tied for 28th with a 192 while Maria Groumoutis had a 194 to tie for 30th.
Other area finishes:
T59. Jacy Kralik, Creston (225)
65. Mikaela Downing, Creston (236)
66. Kate Foglesong, Creston (238)