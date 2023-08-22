(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls golf team played in the 9-hole Beatrice Tournament on Tuesday. Check out the results below.
GIRLS: Beatrice Tournament — 6. Nebraska City 209
Nebraska City shot a 209 to finish in sixth place for the Pioneers. Beatrice won the tournament with a 173.
Isabelle Johnson led the Pioneers with a 41 and took seventh. Grace McNeely had a 44 in 14th place. Other Nebraska City scores:
26. Natalie Nelson, Nebraska City (54)
42. Lily Carlson, Nebraska City (70)
45. Keali Allen, Nebraska City (86)