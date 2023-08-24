Elmwood-Murdock Girls Golf
Photo: Elmwood-Murdock/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock claimed the team championship at the Syracuse Tournament on Thursday in KMAland girls golf.

Here’s a look at the results from the meet.

GIRLS: 1. Elmwood-Murdock 239, 4. Ashland-Greenwood 247, 5. Johnson County Central 299, Humboldt-TRS NTS, Palmyra NTS, Syracuse NTS 

Area Top 15 Finishers 

3. Reese Stubbendick, Syracuse (51)

4. Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock (54)

5. Samantha Norris, Ashland-Greenwood (55)

7. Grace Gambaiana, Ashland-Greenwood (58)

11. Jacke Fleischman, Elmwood-Murdock (61)

11. Rose Offner, Elmwood-Murdock (61)

13. Zoey Clausen, Ashland-Greenwood (62)

13. Cheyenne Richardson, Syracuse (62)

Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Madi Lambert 63, Isabelle Halferty 72

Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: Jenna Mills 72, Adelyn Harms 75

Johnson County Central: Marisol Mandl 66, Nayeli Manriquez 76, Dawn Sejkora 78, Maddie Jansen 79

Humboldt-TRS: Kendall Freeman 75, Alyssa Askren 89

Palmyra: Faith Green 75, Emily Frey 81

Other Syracuse scores: Addison Schubarth 65

