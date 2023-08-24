(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock claimed the team championship at the Syracuse Tournament on Thursday in KMAland girls golf.
Here’s a look at the results from the meet.
GIRLS: 1. Elmwood-Murdock 239, 4. Ashland-Greenwood 247, 5. Johnson County Central 299, Humboldt-TRS NTS, Palmyra NTS, Syracuse NTS
Area Top 15 Finishers
3. Reese Stubbendick, Syracuse (51)
4. Hannah Petersen, Elmwood-Murdock (54)
5. Samantha Norris, Ashland-Greenwood (55)
7. Grace Gambaiana, Ashland-Greenwood (58)
11. Jacke Fleischman, Elmwood-Murdock (61)
11. Rose Offner, Elmwood-Murdock (61)
13. Zoey Clausen, Ashland-Greenwood (62)
13. Cheyenne Richardson, Syracuse (62)
Other Elmwood-Murdock scores: Madi Lambert 63, Isabelle Halferty 72
Other Ashland-Greenwood scores: Jenna Mills 72, Adelyn Harms 75
Johnson County Central: Marisol Mandl 66, Nayeli Manriquez 76, Dawn Sejkora 78, Maddie Jansen 79
Humboldt-TRS: Kendall Freeman 75, Alyssa Askren 89
Palmyra: Faith Green 75, Emily Frey 81
Other Syracuse scores: Addison Schubarth 65