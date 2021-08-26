KMAland Golf

(Syracuse) -- The Lincoln Lutheran girls golf team claimed the team title at the 2021 Syracuse Tournament on Thursday. 

The Warriors shot 405 as a team, paced by Rachael Volin's 86 to take runner-up honors. Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove was the champion with a 84. 

Ashland-Greenwood was the highest-finishing KMAland team, taking third with a 453. Annalise Ptacek took seventh with a 108 while teammate Ellie Whitehead claimed eighth with a 109. 

Elmwood Murdock and Syracuse finished fourth and fifth, respectively. 

View the full results below. 

Download PDF Syracuse Girls Invite -- Team Scores
Download PDF 2021 Syracuse Girls Golf Tournament -- Medalists

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.