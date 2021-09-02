Golf
(KMAland) -- It was a nice day on the links for the East Atchison, Worth County and Plattsmouth girls golf programs. 

Check out the full KMAland golf rundown below. 

East Atchison 196, Savannah 210, Plattsburg 258, Albany 276

EA: Kelsea Kirwan (46), Syd Bruns (48), Alex Barnett (50), Josie King (52), Emily Laur (61)

Worth County 246 South Harrison 261

Medalist: Allison Eivins, South Harrison (59)

Runner-Up: Bridgette Hightshoe, Worth County (60)

Other WoCo: Caydee Sherer (60), Molly Miller (62), Justina Wilmer (64), Eva Engel (68), Claire McElvain (68)

Plattsmouth 227 Bennington 230

Medalist: Taylor Hardesty, Plattsmouth (50)

Runner-Up: Emma Foland, Bennington (52)

Other Plattsmouth: Rachel Meneses (58), Julianna Hamilton (59), Jayden Hamilton (60), Natalia Roby (69)

