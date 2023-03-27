(KMAland) -- LeMars edged Denison-Schleswig, Treynor and Tri-Center posted clean sheets and Plattsmouth downed Nebraska City on Monday.
Panorama 5 Harlan 1
Ivy Stevens scored Harlan’s lone goal. Kayla Anderson assisted on the goal.
LeMars 2 Denison-Schleswig 1
Zoe Wittkop and Sarah Brown scored goals for LeMars in the win.
Tri-Center 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Cassidy Cunningham had four goals and Rachel Hundtofte handed out four assists. Angel Armstrong scored the Trojans’ other goal, and Brooke Daughenbaugh assisted on one goal. Preslie Arbaugh posted the clean sheet from her goalie position.
Treynor 7 Missouri Valley 0
Claire Schrage posted a hat trick while Allie Houser tallied two winners. Gabrielle Blanchard and Ellie Kinsella also found the net for the Cardinals in the win.
Benton 6 Savannah 0
No Stats Reported
Plattsmouth 3 Nebraska City 1
Riley Plietka, Natalya Reinarz-Mueller and Mackenzie Tilson scored goals for Plattsmouth while Kyleigh Willett had an assist.