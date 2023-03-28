(KMAland) -- Harlan, Tri-Center, AL, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Maryville and Conestoga were area winners in KMAland girls soccer on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below.
Harlan 10 Creston 0
Ivy Stevens scored four times to lead Harlan in the dominant win. Hailey Good added two goals and an assist, Carly Torneten pitched in two goals and one assist and Adrian Irlbeck and Ava Miller posted one goal apiece.
Tri-Center 3 Denison-Schleswig 1
Abby Schuett, Rachel Hundtofte and Lucy Elsener all scored one goal each while Brooke Daughenbaugh had an assist for Tri-Center in the win.
Alicia Lopez scored the Monarchs goal on an assist from Estela Lupian.
Abraham Lincoln 5 St. Albert 0
Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Taylor Ferguson had two goals each while Aubree McCumber scored once for Abraham Lincoln. Liberty Bates had a trio of assists, and Megan Elam and Martinez Rangel had one assist each. Savanna Vanderwerf had one save and the clean sheet in goal.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Kendra Berglund scored two unassisted goals while Valerie Mejia added a goal of her own to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Carly Rooney had five saves and the clean sheet in goal for the Warriors.
Maryville 8 Lafayette 0
Jalea Price had a hat trick for Maryville while Payton Kurz added two goals and two assists. Kennedy Kurz added a goal and an assist, Jersey Ingram and Ryesen Stiens scored once each and Halle Buck added two assists for the Spoofhounds.
Ralston 5 Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth trailed 2-0 at half.
Conestoga 6 Crete 0
No stats reported.