(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rolled and Plattsmouth won a defensive affair while Glenwood and Tri-Center tallied 3-1 victories on Monday evening. 

Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below. 

Tri-Center 3 Harlan 1 

Quincey Schneckloth scored twice while Marissa Ring also scored. Brooke Daughenbaugh passed out two assists, and Angel Armstrong posted one. 

Glenwood 3 Sioux City West 1 

Nora Dougherty scored two goals and Molly Williams scored one goal and assisted on both of Dougherty's. 

Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0 

Ireland Todd’s second-half goal was the winner for the Blue Devils. Riley Pletka assisted on the game winner. 

Other Area Scores 

Lewis Central 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

