(KMAland) -- Lewis Central rolled and Plattsmouth won a defensive affair while Glenwood and Tri-Center tallied 3-1 victories on Monday evening.
Check out the full KMAland girls soccer rundown below.
Tri-Center 3 Harlan 1
Quincey Schneckloth scored twice while Marissa Ring also scored. Brooke Daughenbaugh passed out two assists, and Angel Armstrong posted one.
Glenwood 3 Sioux City West 1
Nora Dougherty scored two goals and Molly Williams scored one goal and assisted on both of Dougherty's.
Plattsmouth 1 Nebraska City 0
Ireland Todd’s second-half goal was the winner for the Blue Devils. Riley Pletka assisted on the game winner.
Other Area Scores
Lewis Central 10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0