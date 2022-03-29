(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln and Maryville managed to post dominant victories in a rain-impacted Tuesday night of KMAland girls soccer.
Check out the full rundown below.
Abraham Lincoln 5 St. Albert 0
Hanna Schimmer and Abby Evers had two goals each. Piper McGuire assisted on two goals, Schimmer and Liberty Bates also had assists, and Savanna Vanderwerf recorded one save from her goalie position.
Maryville 8 Lafayette 0
Kennedy Kurz, Arianne Skidmore and Braelyn Hannigan each scored twice while Shanna Ingram and Jalea Price found the net once apiece.
Ralston 4 Plattsmouth 2 (Suspended with 6 minutes left)
Ireland Todd and Riley Pletka scored goals for the Blue Devils while Todd also assisted on Pletka’s goal.
Other Area Scores
Underwood 3 Treynor 3 (OT – suspended due to weather)
Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley 2 Logan-Magnolia 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 0 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (2 OT – canceled due to weather at PKs)
Conestoga 2 Crete 0