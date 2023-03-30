(KMAland) -- Aubrey Schwieso and Ivy Stevens shined in Harlan’s rout, Maryville and Conestoga also rolled, Atlantic opened their year with a win and Underwood notched a state-ranked win over Bishop Heelan on Thursday.
Harlan 10 Carroll 0
Aubrey Schwieso accounted for four goals while Ivy Stevens tacked on three winners. Carly Torneten scored twice, and Hailey Good found the back of the net once. Torneten and Good had two assists each.
Centerville 4 Creston 1
No Stats Reported
Atlantic 3 Perry 0
Jada Jensen scored twice and Aubrey Guyer tacked on one goal. Aydrie Coffman assisted on a goal, and Edria Brummer managed six saves.
Panorama 3 Kuemper Catholic 0
No Stats Reported
Grand View Christian 4 AHSTW 2
Halle Goodman and Grace Porter scored goals for AHSTW in the loss while Alondra Vargas had one assist. Goalie Miranda Akers accounted for 10 saves.
Underwood 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
Haley Stangl, Tieler Hull and Kayleigh Opal were scorers for the Eagles while Raegan Ward and Georgia Paulson assisted on goals.
Sioux City West 6 South Sioux City 1
Jaida Douch accounted for five of Sioux City West’s goals while Emily Vargas also scored.
LeMars 5 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Zoe Wittkop had a fantastic night with four goals while Metta Skov also scored for the Bulldogs.
Maryville 6 Lincoln College Prep 0
Kennedy Kurz had two goals and one assists while Jalea Price and Payton Kurz had one goal and one assist each. Makayla Yaple and Jersey Ingram also scored goals. Ryesen Stiens and Presley Ingram had assists for the Spoofhounds.
Cameron 2 Savannah 1
No Stats Reported
Conestoga 7 Nebraska City 1
No Stats Reported