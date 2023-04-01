(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia was the lone KMAland victor in Friday’s KMAland girls soccer slate.
Skutt Catholic 2 Lewis Central 1
Reagan Lea scored Lewis Central’s lone goal, which was assisted on by Maya Humlicek.
Columbus Scotus 4 Treynor 1
No Stats Reported
Columbus Scotus 4 Tri-Center 0
No Stats Reported
Logan-Magnolia 4 AHSTW 0
Jada Cohn had two goals and one assist while McKenna Witte and Anaya Drown had one goal each. Kasey Spence also had an assist.
AHSTW couldn’t manage a goal in four shots on goal, and Saydi Paulsen had 14 saves in the loss.
Ankeny 1 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny’s Emma Goff scored the match’s lone goal.