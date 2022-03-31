(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Maryville and Conestoga all picked up wins in KMAland girls soccer action on Thursday. Check out the rundown below.
Maryville 8 Lincoln College Prep 0
Jalea Price scored twice, and Lauren Cullin, Arianne Skidmore, Cleo Johnson, Kennedy Kurz, Braelyn Hannigan and Katie Weis all scored one time each for the Spoofhounds in the win.
Conestoga 3 Nebraska City 1
Jameson Yost had two goals and Sophia Tegels finished with a goal of her own for Conestoga in the win.
Other Area Scores
Atlantic 5 Perry 0
South Sioux City 4 Sioux City West 3 (2 OT)